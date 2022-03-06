Celebs & their book recommendations

Alia Bhatt is a keen reader, and her reading collection includes books such as Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austin, The Fault in Our Stars by John Green, Small Fry by Lisa Brennan and I've Never Been (Un)Happier by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, to name a few
The Dhadak star has an extensive book collection at home. When asked to name three cinema books, he recommended Bread Beauty Revolution, Making Movies and On Acting
Ishaan Khatter
Deepika Padukone loves reading and her favourite book is The Kite Runner by renowned author Khaled Hosseini
Deepika Padukone
The global icon, Priyanka Chopra, once stated her favourite reads, which included Letters from a Father to His Daughter, J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as well as Amnesty by Aravind Adiga
Priyanka Chopra
Twinkle Khanna has an undeniable passion for books and is also a well-known author
Twinkle Khanna
She took to social media to recommend novels for all types of readers, such as Moonwalking with Einstein, Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine, Men Without Women, The Case of the Missing Servant and Andrew Sean Greer's Less
Shraddha Kapoor is an avid reader and her collection includes The God of Small Things, Mindfulness for Beginners, Moon Theory, A Thousand Splendid Suns, and many more
Shraddha Kapoor
Anushka Sharma also makes time for her inner bookworm and her book pick is J. D. Salinger's Catcher in the Rye
Anushka Sharma
NEXT: Stars who pledged to donate their organs