Entertainment
Priya Nagpal
Feb 28, 2022
Celebs & their casting couch experiences
Ayushmann Khurrana
In an interview, Ayushmann once spoke about how he was asked to make compromises for a role in the film
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Kalki also revealed how she was directly asked out for a date by a producer to which she declined and ultimately never received a call back from the producer
Image: Kalki Koechlin Instagram
Kalki Koechlin
The actress has admitted to experiencing several occasions where men in the film industry have asked female actors to adjust as per their needs
Radhika Apte
Image: Radhika Apte Instagram
The general perception is that only women go through exploitation in the film industry. But Ranveer has also admitted to being invited by an industry person to an apartment
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The diva also opened up about witnessing casting couch issues that too when she was just 19-20
Ankita Lokhande
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Just like many other actors, Surveen also opened up about her casting couch experience in the South film industry
Suvreen Chawla
Image: Surveen Chawla
The actress has never shied away from speaking up on any social issues in public. She once revealed that she faced a horrific experience on the casting couch and how a director tried to harass her
Swara Bhasker
Image: Swara Bhaskar Instagram
Kangana who had a tough journey in Bollywood once revealed that she was asked for favours in almost all her auditions at the start of her career, but she never fell for those promiscuous and sleazy casting agents
Kangana Ranaut
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
The actress once revealed how she was once approached for other favours but instead of compromising on such things the star never put her dignity down
Tisca Chopra
Image: Tisca Chopra Instagram
In an interview, the actress opened up about an incident where she was asked for other favours to be cast in a big film to which she immediately refused
Prachi Desai
Image: Prachi Desai Instagram
