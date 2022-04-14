Entertainment

Priya Nagpal

APR 15, 2022

Heading 3

Celebs & their expensive vanity vans

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan purchased a Volvo BR9 in the year 2015, the cost of which is Rs 4 crores

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Pushpa star has a luxury black vanity van that costs over Rs 7 crore. The van has a giant mirror, leather seats, mood lighting, and other entertainment options in it

Alia Bhatt also owns a plush vanity van which comprises a low bed, paintings, colourful decor, and bright lights

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Salman owns a vanity van that cost around Rs 4 crore. The van has a relaxing area including a bed, reclining chair, and mini storage with a TV

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Hrithik owns a swanky Mercedes V-class vanity van which costs around Rs 3 crore. His van has an office, a bedroom, and a bathroom

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Ajay Devgn's vanity van looks no less than a sports car which comprises a gym, an office, a room, a kitchen, and a restroom

Ajay Devgn

Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Sanjay's vanity van costs around Rs 3 crore. It has a gaming area and a sprawling lounge area

Sanjay Dutt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif's vanity van is a cozy blend of patterned textiles, pastel hues, and wooden accents

Katrina Kaif

Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

Riteish's van is designed in his favourite colour white by designer Dilip Chhabria. His van resembles his simplicity and elegance

Riteish Deshmukh

Image: Vivek Oberoi Instagram

Vivek's spent Rs 2.5 crore to get the desired macho look for his vanity

Vivek Oberoi

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Up & Close with Alia Bhatt

Click Here