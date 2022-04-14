Entertainment
APR 15, 2022
Celebs & their expensive vanity vans
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan purchased a Volvo BR9 in the year 2015, the cost of which is Rs 4 crores
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Pushpa star has a luxury black vanity van that costs over Rs 7 crore. The van has a giant mirror, leather seats, mood lighting, and other entertainment options in it
Alia Bhatt also owns a plush vanity van which comprises a low bed, paintings, colourful decor, and bright lights
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Salman owns a vanity van that cost around Rs 4 crore. The van has a relaxing area including a bed, reclining chair, and mini storage with a TV
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Hrithik owns a swanky Mercedes V-class vanity van which costs around Rs 3 crore. His van has an office, a bedroom, and a bathroom
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Ajay Devgn's vanity van looks no less than a sports car which comprises a gym, an office, a room, a kitchen, and a restroom
Ajay Devgn
Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Sanjay's vanity van costs around Rs 3 crore. It has a gaming area and a sprawling lounge area
Sanjay Dutt
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif's vanity van is a cozy blend of patterned textiles, pastel hues, and wooden accents
Katrina Kaif
Image: Riteish Deshmukh Instagram
Riteish's van is designed in his favourite colour white by designer Dilip Chhabria. His van resembles his simplicity and elegance
Riteish Deshmukh
Image: Vivek Oberoi Instagram
Vivek's spent Rs 2.5 crore to get the desired macho look for his vanity
Vivek Oberoi
