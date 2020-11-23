Celebs November 23, 2020
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful looking actresses of Bollywood
The beauty queen's light coloured pair of eyes attract everyone's attention
Hrithik Roshan, also known as 'The Greek God of Bollywood' is blessed with a good physique
The actor has hazel green eyes that make him look even more attractive
Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessed with hazel green eyes too
Karisma Kapoor has got beautiful light blue eyes
The former beauty queen and actress Celina Jaitley has got beautiful bluish grey eyes
Rani Mukerji is another beauty who is blessed with hazel eyes. They make her look drop-dead gorgeous
