Celebs
with
unique eye
colours

November 23, 2020

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful looking actresses of Bollywood

The beauty queen's light coloured pair of eyes attract everyone's attention

Hrithik Roshan, also known as 'The Greek God of Bollywood' is blessed with a good physique

The actor has hazel green eyes that make him look even more attractive

Kareena Kapoor Khan is blessed with hazel green eyes too

Karisma Kapoor has got beautiful light blue eyes

The former beauty queen and actress Celina Jaitley has got beautiful bluish grey eyes

Rani Mukerji is another beauty who is blessed with hazel eyes. They make her look drop-dead gorgeous

