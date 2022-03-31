Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 31, 2022
Celebs who aced cop roles
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Ajay Devgn is the best in the business when it comes to cop roles. He has played a cop in films such as Gangaajal, Apaharan, the Singham series, and others
Sanjay Dutt played the role of a cop in Shootout At Lokhandwala
Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
Amitabh played a cop in the blockbuster film Zanjeer and received a lot of praise for his performance
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Salman Khan has shone as a cop in films such as Wanted, the Dabangg franchise and Antim: The Final Truth
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
Farhan Akhtar
Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram
Farhan Akhtar played an Anti-Terrorism Squad cop, Danish Ali, in the 2016 release, Wazir
Image: Pinkvilla
Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, played the role of cop in the film Talaash
Aamir Khan
Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar played a cop in films like Rowdy Rathore and Sooryavanshi
Akshay Kumar
Image: Vivek Oberoi Instagram
Vivek Oberoi has played cops in films such as Dum and Rustum
Vivek Oberoi
