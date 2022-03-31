Entertainment

 Akshat Sundrani

MAR 31, 2022

Heading 3

Celebs who aced cop roles

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Ajay Devgn is the best in the business when it comes to cop roles. He has played a cop in films such as Gangaajal, Apaharan, the Singham series, and others

Sanjay Dutt played the role of a cop in Shootout At Lokhandwala

Image: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Sanjay Dutt

Amitabh played a cop in the blockbuster film Zanjeer and received a lot of praise for his performance

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Salman Khan has shone as a cop in films such as Wanted, the Dabangg franchise and Antim: The Final Truth

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

Farhan Akhtar

Image: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan Akhtar played an Anti-Terrorism Squad cop, Danish Ali, in the 2016 release, Wazir

Image: Pinkvilla

Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, played the role of cop in the film Talaash

Aamir Khan

Image: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar played a cop in films like Rowdy Rathore and Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar

Image: Vivek Oberoi Instagram

Vivek Oberoi has played cops in films such as Dum and Rustum

Vivek Oberoi

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia’s RRR promotional beauty looks

Click Here