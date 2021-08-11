Celebs who are actors/social activists

He launched a web portal and a mobile app called Bharat Ke Veer or India’s Bravehearts, which enables donors to contribute towards the families of Central Armed Police Force/ Central Para Military Forces
The actress announced the launch of her ecological initiative, CoExist by releasing a green sea turtle into the sea. As part of the initiative, she is now championing the welfare of street dogs and cats
Alia Bhatt
Through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, Deepika looks at ways to reduce stigma, spread awareness and change the way we look at mental health
Deepika Padukone
Dia Mirza has been recognized by the United Nations for her contribution to environmental conservation and has been appointed UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India
Dia Mirza
John Abraham has been very vocal about his love for animals and has always supported the causes of PETA. The actor has been associated with Habitat for Humanity and Save Our Tigers
John Abraham
She has been honoured with this year's Mother Teresa Memorial award for social justice, for her support to social causes, such as her recent visit to Syria, where she met and interacted with refugee children
Priyanka Chopra
He provided relief funds recently for all covid affected people and families. He provided ambulances and hospital equipment to patients in their hour of need
Sonu Sood
A well-known social activist, she has voiced her opinion on a variety of issues, especially women's rights, and used the platform of movies and award shows to do so
Shabana Azmi
Aamir Khan set an example with how to use a fan base and create awareness and awakening. There has been a ripple effect after he started hosting India’s first talk show on social issues, ‘Satyamev Jayate’