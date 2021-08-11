Celebs who are actors/social activists

august 11, 2021

Akshay Kumar

He launched a web portal and a mobile app called Bharat Ke Veer or India’s Bravehearts, which enables donors to contribute towards the families of Central Armed Police Force/ Central Para Military Forces


The actress announced the launch of her ecological initiative, CoExist by releasing a green sea turtle into the sea. As part of the initiative, she is now championing the welfare of street dogs and cats

Alia Bhatt

Through her Live Love Laugh Foundation, Deepika looks at ways to reduce stigma, spread awareness and change the way we look at mental health

Deepika Padukone


Dia Mirza has been recognized by the United Nations for her contribution to environmental conservation and has been appointed UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India

Dia Mirza

John Abraham has been very vocal about his love for animals and has always supported the causes of PETA. The actor has been associated with Habitat for Humanity and Save Our Tigers

John Abraham

She has been honoured with this year's Mother Teresa Memorial award for social justice, for her support to social causes, such as her recent visit to Syria, where she met and interacted with refugee children

Priyanka Chopra

He provided relief funds recently for all covid affected people and families. He provided ambulances and hospital equipment to patients in their hour of need

Sonu Sood

A well-known social activist, she has voiced her opinion on a variety of issues, especially women's rights, and used the platform of movies and award shows to do so

Shabana Azmi

Aamir Khan set an example with how to use a fan base and create awareness and awakening. There has been a ripple effect after he started hosting India’s first talk show on social issues, ‘Satyamev Jayate’

Aamir Khan

Follow PINKVILLA for more entertainment
Click Here