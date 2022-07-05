Heading 3

Celebs who are BTS fans

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

The WWE wrestler and actor is known to be a massive fan of the band and has even revealed in the past that his favourite member of the band is J-Hope

John Cena

Image: Lizzo Instagram

Lizzo is also known to be a fan of BTS and has even revealed that she found Jimin hilarious after spending time wth the band at Harry Styles' concert

Lizzo

Image: Getty Images

Marvel's Shang-Chi aka Simu Liu who is also known to love the K-Pop group recently confessed RM as his BTS bias

Simu Liu

Image: JoJo Siwa Instagram

JoJo Siwa showed off her ARMY side as she met BTS during the American Music Awards and clicked a cute selfie with them

JoJo Siwa

Image: Getty Images

Trevor Noah described BTS as the "nicest" band and called it a joyous moment after meeting them at Grammy Awards 2022

Trevor Noah

Image: Getty Images

Joe Jonas is a massive fan of BTS, and once during interaction as a part of the DNCE, the singer also said that he would love to collaborate with them

Joe Jonas

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez confirmed during a fan interaction that she is a fan of BTS and said that she "loves" them during an Instagram live session

Selena Gomez

Image: Getty Images

Cardi B spoke about her love for BTS during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter and confessed that her BTS bias is Jimin

Cardi B

Image: Taylor Swift Instagram

Yes, Taylor Swift also fangirled over BTS after meeting them and shared a photo with the caption, "So great meeting you!! You’re killing it!!"

Taylor Swift

Image: Getty Images

Shawn Mendes in a 2018 interview maintained that he loves BTS and he is "obsessed" with watching videos of them dancing

Shawn Mendes

