Celebs who are BTS fans
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 05, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
The WWE wrestler and actor is known to be a massive fan of the band and has even revealed in the past that his favourite member of the band is J-Hope
John Cena
Image: Lizzo Instagram
Lizzo is also known to be a fan of BTS and has even revealed that she found Jimin hilarious after spending time wth the band at Harry Styles' concert
Lizzo
Image: Getty Images
Marvel's Shang-Chi aka Simu Liu who is also known to love the K-Pop group recently confessed RM as his BTS bias
Simu Liu
Image: JoJo Siwa Instagram
JoJo Siwa showed off her ARMY side as she met BTS during the American Music Awards and clicked a cute selfie with them
JoJo Siwa
Image: Getty Images
Trevor Noah described BTS as the "nicest" band and called it a joyous moment after meeting them at Grammy Awards 2022
Trevor Noah
Image: Getty Images
Joe Jonas is a massive fan of BTS, and once during interaction as a part of the DNCE, the singer also said that he would love to collaborate with them
Joe Jonas
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez confirmed during a fan interaction that she is a fan of BTS and said that she "loves" them during an Instagram live session
Selena Gomez
Image: Getty Images
Cardi B spoke about her love for BTS during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter and confessed that her BTS bias is Jimin
Cardi B
Image: Taylor Swift Instagram
Yes, Taylor Swift also fangirled over BTS after meeting them and shared a photo with the caption, "So great meeting you!! You’re killing it!!"
Taylor Swift
Image: Getty Images
Shawn Mendes in a 2018 interview maintained that he loves BTS and he is "obsessed" with watching videos of them dancing
Shawn Mendes
