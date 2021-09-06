Celebs who are entrepreneurs

Alia Bhatt has established Ed-a-mamma, her own entrepreneurial enterprise in the kidswear segment. She recently announced the establishment of her production company, and . from Eternal Sunshine Productions
Abhishek Bachchan owns two successful sports teams. The first is the Jaipur Pink Panthers of the Pro Kabaddi league, and the second is Chennaiyin FC of the football league. He also endorses brands such as Idea Cellular Prestige, LG Home Appliances, Motorola, American Express Credit Card, etc
Anushka Sharma is a co-founder of the production company, Clean Slate Filmz. In 2017, the actress launched her own clothing line, Nush
Twinkle Khanna's main profession is interior designing, but she also has her own productioncompany, Mrs Funnybones Movies. Sherecently launched her online platform Tweak India
Malaika Arora co-owns Label Life, SARVA Yoga, and now owns Nude Bowl in the fashion, fitness and wellness industries
Arjun Rampal owns the event management company Chasing Ganesha. In addition, he co-owns LAP, an opulent lounge in Delhi
Suniel Shetty owns the production company, Chasing Popcorn Entertainment Private Limited. Aside fromthat, he also owns H2O, a nightclub in Mumbai
Mithun Chakraborty is the owner of the Monarch Group, a conglomerate with holdings in the hospitality and education industries. He also founded Paparatzy Productions, a production company
Shunya, the main brand of Naturedge Beverages Pvt. Ltd., was co-invested in by Shraddha Kapoor and entrepreneur Siddhesh Sharma
Ronit Roy is the owner of Ace Security, a security firm that offers bodyguards for celebrities