AKSHAT SUNDRANI
FEB 19, 2022
Celebs who are expecting a child
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The couple took to social media to announce the news that they are expecting their first child this year
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee tied the knot in an intimate wedding on February 15, 2011
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Debina Bonnerjee
After a decade of marriage, the couple is expecting a new member in their family
Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married on December 3, 2017 in a lavish wedding ceremony in Goa
Image: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Instagram
Bharti Singh
The comic king and queen are set to become parents this year and they broke the news on social media
Video: Bharti Singh Instagram
Pooja Banerjee exchanged vows with her beau, Sandeep Sejwal, in February 2017. The couple is expecting a child this year and had a baby shower where they shared photos on social media
Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram
Pooja Banerjee
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in a Rhode Island wedding on October 19, 2019
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence
After two years of marriage, the pair is expecting their first child this year and the actress took to social media to flaunt her baby bump
Image: Getty Images
