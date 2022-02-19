ENTERTAINMENT

Celebs who are expecting a child

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The couple took to social media to announce the news that they are expecting their first child this year

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee tied the knot in an intimate wedding on February 15, 2011

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Debina Bonnerjee

After a decade of marriage, the couple is expecting a new member in their family

Image: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa got married on December 3, 2017 in a lavish wedding ceremony in  Goa

Image: Haarsh Limbachiyaa Instagram

Bharti Singh

The comic king and queen are set to become parents this year and they broke the news on social media

Video: Bharti Singh Instagram

Pooja Banerjee exchanged vows with her beau, Sandeep Sejwal, in February 2017. The couple is expecting a child this year and had a baby shower where they shared photos on social media

Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram

Pooja Banerjee

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in a Rhode Island wedding on October 19, 2019

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

After two years of marriage, the pair is expecting their first child this year and the actress took to social media to flaunt her baby bump

Image: Getty Images

