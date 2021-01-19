Celebs who are fit in their 50s

January 19, 2021

Milind Soman is one of the fittest stars in the industry
Anil Kapoor is ageing like fine wine and there's no denying that!

The King Khan of Bollywood 'Shah Rukh Khan' knows how to keep himself looking young

Saif Ali Khan, who will soon welcome his fourth child, second with Kareena Kapoor Khan is incredibly fit

Everyone's crush R Madhavan has a great personality!

Salman Khan is a fitness freak and can give many young stars a run for their money

Ronit Roy, who has always maintained a healthy lifestyle is one of the most fittest stars of Bollywood

Fitness freak Akshay Kumar only gets better day by day

Suniel Shetty can beat any youngster of this generation in terms of looks and style

Aamir Khan looks young and energetic even at the age of 55

