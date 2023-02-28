Heading 3

FEB 28, 2023

Celebs Who Are From Royal Families 

Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi has been the Pataudi Nawab from 1952 to 1971. He was the last Nawab of Pataudi before the Indian government abolished the title. Though as Mansoor Ali Khan’s son, Saif is still technically the 10th Nawab of Pataudi

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram 

Saif Ali Khan

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram


Aditi is great granddaughter of Akbar Hydari and the grandniece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari who had also been the former Governor of Assam. She owes her legacy to the Wanaparthy clan of rulers as she is the granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao

Aditi Rao Hydari


Manisha Koirala was born to the Royal family of Nepal

Image: Manisha Koirala Instagram

Manisha Koirala

the late Irrfan Khan’s family had royal connections. His father had been a wealthy zamindar who ran a tyre business while it was his mother who was the descendant of the Tonk Hakim family

Image: Irrfan Khan Instagram 

Irrfan Khan

Her grandfather was the Raja of Wanaparthy and as such Rao hails from the royal Wanaparthy family of Telangana

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiran Rao

Image: Sagarika Ghatge Instagram 

Sagarika Ghatge

The daughter of Vijaysingh Ghatge, Sagarika is the descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. She draws upon the royal blood of Kolhapur’s royal Kahal family

Her father and paternal grandfather had both been Nawabs of Pataudi and so is her brother Saif

Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram 

Soha Ali Khan

Bhagyashree belongs to the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra. She is the daughter of Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan who is in fact the current Raja of Sangli

Image: Bhagyashree Instagram 

Bhagyashree

Her paternal grandmother Ila Devi was the daughter of King Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda. She is steeped in royalty and class by birth just like her sister Raima Sen 

Image: Riya Sen Instagram 

Riya Sen

