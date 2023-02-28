FEB 28, 2023
Celebs Who Are From Royal Families
Saif Ali Khan’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi has been the Pataudi Nawab from 1952 to 1971. He was the last Nawab of Pataudi before the Indian government abolished the title. Though as Mansoor Ali Khan’s son, Saif is still technically the 10th Nawab of Pataudi
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi is great granddaughter of Akbar Hydari and the grandniece of Muhammad Saleh Akbar Hydari who had also been the former Governor of Assam. She owes her legacy to the Wanaparthy clan of rulers as she is the granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao
Aditi Rao Hydari
Manisha Koirala was born to the Royal family of Nepal
Image: Manisha Koirala Instagram
Manisha Koirala
the late Irrfan Khan’s family had royal connections. His father had been a wealthy zamindar who ran a tyre business while it was his mother who was the descendant of the Tonk Hakim family
Image: Irrfan Khan Instagram
Irrfan Khan
Her grandfather was the Raja of Wanaparthy and as such Rao hails from the royal Wanaparthy family of Telangana
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiran Rao
Image: Sagarika Ghatge Instagram
Sagarika Ghatge
The daughter of Vijaysingh Ghatge, Sagarika is the descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. She draws upon the royal blood of Kolhapur’s royal Kahal family
Her father and paternal grandfather had both been Nawabs of Pataudi and so is her brother Saif
Image: Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Soha Ali Khan
Bhagyashree belongs to the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra. She is the daughter of Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan who is in fact the current Raja of Sangli
Image: Bhagyashree Instagram
Bhagyashree
Her paternal grandmother Ila Devi was the daughter of King Sayajirao Gaekwad III of Baroda. She is steeped in royalty and class by birth just like her sister Raima Sen
Image: Riya Sen Instagram
Riya Sen
