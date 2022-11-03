Heading 3
Celebs who are
K-Pop Fans
Lubna Khan
Nov 03, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Ashik Mohammed
A.R. Rahman
There is no bigger stamp of approval than from the musical maestro himself.
Image: Trisha Sarang
Disha Patani
The young actress has been vocal about her love for the BTS icon Kim Tae-Hyung aka V.
Image: Badshah Instagram
Badshah
The hip-hop artist has nothing but high praises for BTS's single 'Boy with Luv'.
Image: Shreyans Dungarwal
Armaan Malik
When asked about his favourite K-Pop groups, singer Armaan Malik replied with BTS and EXO.
Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram
Tiger Shroff
The ace dancer and actor couldn’t stop himself from grooving to Dynamite by BTS in a video he posted on his social media.
Image: Kunal Gupta
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann is a member of the BTS Army, and Euphoria is one of his favourite songs!
Image: Vishal Dadlani Instagram
Vishal Dadlani
When a fan asked the music composer to collaborate with EXO, Vishal Dadlani wrote, “I'd love to. Ask them to call me.”
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna
If you've seen Rashika Mandanna posing for pictures, you'll know by the finger heart gesture that she is so into K-Pop.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Deepika using the caption "I purple you" was enough to send K-Pop stans in a state of frenzy.
Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram
Hardik Pandya
Cricket superstar Hardik once posted a video grooving to 'Waste it on me' by Steve Aoki and BTS, which was received positively by the Army.