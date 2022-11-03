Heading 3

Celebs who are
K-Pop Fans

Lubna Khan

Nov 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Ashik Mohammed

A.R. Rahman

There is no bigger stamp of approval than from the musical maestro himself.

Image: Trisha Sarang

Disha Patani

The young actress has been vocal about her love for the BTS icon Kim Tae-Hyung aka V.

Image: Badshah Instagram

Badshah

The hip-hop artist has nothing but high praises for BTS's single 'Boy with Luv'.

Image: Shreyans Dungarwal

Armaan Malik

When asked about his favourite K-Pop groups, singer Armaan Malik replied with BTS and EXO.

Video: Tiger Shroff Instagram

Tiger Shroff

The ace dancer and actor couldn’t stop himself from grooving to Dynamite by BTS in a video he posted on his social media.

Image: Kunal Gupta

 Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann is a member of the BTS Army, and Euphoria is one of his favourite songs!

Image: Vishal Dadlani Instagram

Vishal Dadlani

When a fan asked the music composer to collaborate with EXO, Vishal Dadlani wrote, “I'd love to. Ask them to call me.”

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

If you've seen Rashika Mandanna posing for pictures, you'll know by the finger heart gesture that she is so into K-Pop.

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

 Deepika Padukone

Deepika using the caption "I purple you" was enough to send K-Pop stans in a state of frenzy.

Image: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Hardik Pandya

Cricket superstar Hardik once posted a video grooving to 'Waste it on me' by Steve Aoki and BTS, which was received positively by the Army.

