AUGUST 24, 2021
Celebs who are pet parents
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, one of the cutest B-town couples, are parents to this furball. Here, they are seen in a fun reel with the dog
This beautiful puppy belongs to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. As Anushka puts it, there are "serial chillers in the house."
Shraddha Kapoor, the epitome of simplicity, owns this lovely furball named Shyloh. She is seen here enjoying his tenth birthday
Malaika Arora has a dog, and she is seen here posing with her son arhaan and their dog. As she puts it, ‘all mine’
On the occasion of her son Viaan's birthday, Shilpa Shetty welcomed this new member named Truffle. And Viaan's reaction was priceless
Our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, owns a little puppy named Diana. She also manages her Instagram page, Diaries of Diana
Varun Dhawan just welcomed this adorable beagle into his house, and he has been posting a lot of photographs of him playing with his puppy since then
The Malang actress is the mother of this lovely kitten named Jasmine
The Dabangg star owns a lovely horse. He uploads a video of himself feeding the horse while expressing 'breakfast with love.'
This adorable furball is owned by Tahira Kashyap. The pet is seen here playing with her children
For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla