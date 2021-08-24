AUGUST 24, 2021


Celebs who are pet parents

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, one of the cutest B-town couples, are parents to this furball. Here, they are seen in a fun reel with the dog

This beautiful puppy belongs to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. As Anushka puts it, there are "serial chillers in the house."

Shraddha Kapoor, the epitome of simplicity, owns this lovely furball named Shyloh. She is seen here enjoying his tenth birthday

Malaika Arora has a dog, and she is seen here posing with her son arhaan and their dog. As she puts it, ‘all mine’

On the occasion of her son Viaan's birthday, Shilpa Shetty welcomed this new member named Truffle. And Viaan's reaction was priceless

Our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, owns a little puppy named Diana. She also manages her Instagram page, Diaries of Diana

Varun Dhawan just welcomed this adorable beagle into his house, and he has been posting a lot of photographs of him playing with his puppy since then

The Malang actress is the mother of this lovely kitten named Jasmine

The Dabangg star owns a lovely horse. He uploads a video of himself feeding the horse while expressing 'breakfast with love.'

This adorable furball is owned by Tahira Kashyap. The pet is seen here playing with her children

For more updates on Bollywood, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here