Celebs who are socially conscious

Shraddha Kapoor has always been passionate about how nature is a blessing to humans. She took part in a protest against the cutting of trees in the Aarey Forest
Expressing her disgrace, she wrote, "unacceptable, shocking and it has to stop"
Sonu Sood's contribution to society in these difficult times has been remarkable. He assisted thousands of migrant workers who were stuck in Mumbai, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, in returning home
When Covid-19 struck a second time, he assisted people in arranging beds, oxygen cylinders and taking care of their expenses. Through his charitable foundation, he continues to assist people in a variety of ways, from finding them jobs to providing them with shelter
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the former Miss World, was named Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016. Since then, she has been seen discussing their well-being and rights
Priyanka visited different countries to meet refugee children who had fled their country due to violence and humanitarian crises
Alia Bhatt launched her 'coexist' campaign to promote peace between environment and animals
Alia has launched a project, to educate and involve people in making the world a better place, in order to achieve this aim of cohabitation between man, animals and nature.
‘The Live Love Laugh Foundation’ was established by Deepika Padukone in 2015. In order to raise mental health awareness, decrease stigma, and provide genuine mental health resources, the foundation combines knowledge and subject experience
She also paid a visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University to show solidarity with students who had been reportedly assaulted