MAR 16, 2023

Celebs who are trained dancers
Hrithik Roshan is known as one of the best dancers in Bollywood. He is trained in different dance forms like jazz, ballet, and contemporary
Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Image- Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram
Favourite muse of the late choreographer Saroj Khan, Madhuri Dixit is known as the "Dhak-Dhak" girl of Bollywood and is a trained Kathak dancer
Madhuri Dixit Nene
She often posts videos of her Kathak training sessions and belly dancing as well
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Ishaan trained at Shaimak Davar’s academy and is a trained dancer like his brother Shahid Kapoor
Image- Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram
Ishaan Khatter
Image- Alaya F’s Instagram
Alaya F
She is a trained dancer in dance forms like Kathak, hip-hop and contemporary dance forms. She often posts her dance videos often on social media
During his school days, he did not only learn and perform dance but taught it as well. It became his first source of income
Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
Rajkummar Rao
Sanya auditioned for the reality show, Dance India Dance but got rejected. Today, she is a trained ballet dancer and loves dancing to Bollywood songs
Image- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Sanya Malhotra
She was not a great dancer when she initially joined the industry but she started Kathak classes with Veeru Krishnan and Bosco-Ceaser gave her the push to enhance her dancing skills
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Vikrant is a trained ballet dancer and has been taught by Shaimak Davar
Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram
Vikrant Massey
The actor once revealed that he is a trained dancer and has participated in various events
Image- Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
Vicky Kaushal
