MAR 16, 2023

Celebs who are trained dancers

Hrithik Roshan is known as one of the best dancers in Bollywood. He is trained in different dance forms like jazz, ballet, and contemporary

Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Image- Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram

Favourite muse of the late choreographer Saroj Khan, Madhuri Dixit is known as the "Dhak-Dhak" girl of Bollywood and is a trained Kathak dancer

Madhuri Dixit Nene

She often posts videos of her Kathak training sessions and belly dancing as well

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Ishaan trained at Shaimak Davar’s academy and is a trained dancer like his brother Shahid Kapoor

Image- Ishaan Khatter’s Instagram

Ishaan Khatter

Image- Alaya F’s Instagram

Alaya F

She is a trained dancer in dance forms like Kathak, hip-hop and contemporary dance forms. She often posts her dance videos often on social media

During his school days, he did not only learn and perform dance but taught it as well. It became his first source of income

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Rajkummar Rao

Sanya auditioned for the reality show, Dance India Dance but got rejected. Today, she is a trained ballet dancer and loves dancing to Bollywood songs

Image- Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Sanya Malhotra

She was not a great dancer when she initially joined the industry but she started Kathak classes with Veeru Krishnan and Bosco-Ceaser gave her the push to enhance her dancing skills

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif 

Vikrant is a trained ballet dancer and has been taught by Shaimak Davar 

Image- Vikrant Massey’s Instagram

Vikrant Massey

The actor once revealed that he is a trained dancer and has participated in various events

Image- Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram 

Vicky Kaushal

