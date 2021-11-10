Nov 10, 2021
Entertainment
Celebs who are tying knot soon
Author: Akshat Sundrani
The adorable couple have apparently been dating for quite some time. They reportedly held their roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's residence on Diwalicredits- Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif
According to sources, the pair will marry in December at a beautiful castle in Rajasthancredits- Katrina Kaif Instagram
They haven't been too outspoken about their relationship, but they've constantly alluded to it, which has made fans even more eager
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoorcredits- Alia Bhatt Instagram
Their wedding was supposed to take place in December, but it has been postponed to April 2022credits- Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Pavitra Rishta actress and Vicky have been together for almost three years and have always shared pictures of themselves expressing their love for one another
Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jaincredits- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The couple is all set to marry in Mumbai in the second week of Decembercredits- Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The lead actors of Citylights, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa,have been together for many years and are the epitome of an ideal couple
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaacredits- Rajkummar Rao Instagram
They have been candid about their relationship and the pair are getting married in Jaipur in a traditional ceremony this monthcredits- Patralekhaa Instagram
On September 1, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani got engaged. They announced their engagement on social media
Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtanicredits- Vidyut Jammwal Instagram
Their wedding is anticipated, but the dates have not yet been set. Vidyut has stated that he does not want a regular wedding and instead wants something unique
credits-Vidyut Jammwal Instagram
