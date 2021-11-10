Nov 10, 2021

Celebs who are tying knot soon

Author: Akshat Sundrani

The adorable couple have apparently been dating for quite some time. They reportedly held their roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan's residence on Diwali

credits- Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

According to sources, the pair will marry in December at a beautiful castle in Rajasthan

credits- Katrina Kaif Instagram

They haven't been too outspoken about their relationship, but they've constantly alluded to it, which has made fans even more eager

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

credits- Alia Bhatt Instagram

Their wedding was supposed to take place in December, but it has been postponed to April 2022

credits- Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Pavitra Rishta actress and Vicky have been together for almost three years and have always shared pictures of themselves expressing their love for one another

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

credits- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The couple is all set to marry in Mumbai in the second week of December

credits- Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The lead actors of Citylights, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa,have been together for many years and are the epitome of an ideal couple

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa

credits- Rajkummar Rao Instagram

They have been candid about their relationship and the pair are getting married in Jaipur in a traditional ceremony this month

credits- Patralekhaa Instagram

On September 1, Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani got engaged. They announced their engagement on social media

Vidyut Jammwal & Nandita Mahtani

credits- Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Their wedding is anticipated, but the dates have not yet been set. Vidyut has stated that he does not want a regular wedding and instead wants something unique


credits-Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

