Celebs who are not on social media Sep 14, 2021
A social media-free life for the lovely Rani Mukherji means she spends more time with her followers and friends in person
Hearthrob Ranbir Kapoor believes he already meets his fans via the big screen and his performances. That is why he doesn't feel the need to be on the gram
While Saif Ali Khan hasn't joined social media yet, the actor has tried it once before and found that there was too much negativity and he didn't find much interest there
Tamil actor, Ajith kumar isn't on social media since he doesn't do any virtual socialising
Jaya Bachchan isn't on social media yet as she has a moral issue with taking selfies and doesn't appreciate having images taken of her
Legendary actress Rekha has many fan pages dedicated to her but she stays away from social media
Babita Kapoor, the mother of Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, has not made her social media appearance and she is usually seen in pictures posted by her daughters
