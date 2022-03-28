Entertainment
Akshat sUNDRANI
MAR 28, 2022
Celebs who attended AnViKiRaasleela
AnViKiRaasleela
Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
The newlyweds, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a Holi party as they marked their first Holi after marriage
The Smart Jodi, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani graced the Holi bash. They looked adorable as they twinned their outfits for the day
Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami Bijlani
Divyanka Tripathi attended the event with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple looked stunning as they posed for a picture with the hosts
Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 pair, Ali Goni and Jasmin looked adorable and made heads turn as they arrived at the party
Video: Ali Goni Instagram
Ali Goni & Jasmin Bhasin
Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi
Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram
The lovebirds, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi grabbed all the eyeballs as they arrived at the party
Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram
Ekta introduced Ankita to television with Pavitra Rishta. She graced the occasion with her presence
Ekta Kapoor
Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
The Naagin 3 fame actress, Anita Hassanandani arrived at the party with her beau Rohit Reddy
Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy
Image: Jay Bhanushali Instagram
The popular pair, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij graced the occasion with their little princess Tara
Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij
Image: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram
Ankita's close friend, Amruta attended the party with her husband, Himanshu Malhotra. The pair looked all smiles
Amruta Khanvilkar & Himanshu Malhotra
