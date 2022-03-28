Entertainment

Akshat sUNDRANI

MAR 28, 2022

Heading 3

Celebs who attended AnViKiRaasleela

AnViKiRaasleela

Image: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

The newlyweds, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hosted a Holi party as they marked their first Holi after marriage

The Smart Jodi, Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami Bijlani graced the Holi bash. They looked adorable as they twinned their outfits for the day

Image: Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami Bijlani

Divyanka Tripathi attended the event with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple looked stunning as they posed for a picture with the hosts

Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 pair, Ali Goni and Jasmin looked adorable and made heads turn as they arrived at the party

Video: Ali Goni Instagram

Ali Goni & Jasmin Bhasin

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi

Image: Karan Kundrra Instagram

The lovebirds, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi grabbed all the eyeballs as they arrived at the party

Image: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Ekta introduced Ankita to television with Pavitra Rishta. She graced the occasion with her presence

Ekta Kapoor

Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

The Naagin 3 fame actress, Anita Hassanandani arrived at the party with her beau Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy

Image: Jay Bhanushali Instagram

The popular pair, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij graced the occasion with their little princess Tara

Jay Bhanushali & Mahhi Vij

Image: Amruta Khanvilkar Instagram

Ankita's close friend, Amruta attended the party with her husband, Himanshu Malhotra. The pair looked all smiles

Amruta Khanvilkar & Himanshu Malhotra

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vidya Balan's royal silk saree wardrobe

Click Here