Akshat Sundrani
MAR 03, 2022
Celebs who backed their kids
Shah Rukh Khan
The King Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan was once harassed by cameramen at a special screening of "Tubelight." Suhana was seen becoming uncomfortable as cameramen repeatedly asked her to pose
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Concerning the incident, during the press conference, SRK made a heartfelt request to all media personnel and cameramen who took pictures of his children. He asked them not pursue his children for photographs
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Kajol Devgn interacted with the media at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards in 2019. During the interview, the media inquired about her daughter Nysa devgn's career plans
Kajol Devgn
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol responded as, “She is only sixteen years old. I think you should give her some space. She is currently in the tenth grade and preparing for her board exams”
Image: Kajol Instagram
During an interview, Chunky Panday was questioned about his daughter Ananya Panday being trolled online
Chunky Panday
Image: Chunky Panday Instagram
He answered, ''Initially it was very upsetting and disturbing for all of us. But then I said, listen, girl, this is an app. It's not a human being. Why are you having so many emotions? I mean, I know it's a lot of people on it, but in the end, you can delete it anytime, you can go back to it anytime.''
Image: Chunky Panday Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan has been the target of trolls several times, and his responses have always made headlines. His daughter Aaradhya has also been a victim of trolls
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
In an interview with a national daily, Abhishek stated that he will not tolerate anyone trolling Aaradhya and that it is totally unacceptable. He stated that just because he is a public figure, he is subject to criticism, but his daughter is not bound to any trolls
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Saif was once enraged by photographers who were waiting outside his house to photograph Taimur. The actor said, ''No, not outside the house please, like we promised. No, enough, you are not supposed to do that."
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
A news portal stated that Suniel Shetty's children, both Ahan Shetty and Athiya Shetty, are planning to tie the knot this year after being in stable relationships for years
Image: Suniel Shetty Instagram
Suniel Shetty
The actor reacted to the report on Twitter, stating ''unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can’t understand the need to ‘scoop’ before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism.''
Image: Suniel Shetty Instagram
