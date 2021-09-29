Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was diagnosed with stage 0 Breast Cancer in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy treatment. She has now recovered and is doing well
In 2018, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with Leukaemia, a kind of Blood Cancer. In 2019, he came home after receiving treatment in New York. He fought the illness valiantly. However, he passed away on April 30, 2020
Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with Metastatic Cancer. She had treatment in New York. She is currently doing well
Irrfan Khan disclosed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a Neuroendocrine Tumour. He fought the illness for a long time. At the age of 53, Irrfan passed away on April 28, 2020, as a result of a colon infection
Manisha Koirala has made significant contributions to Indian Cinema. In 2012, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer. She went to New York for treatment. The actor, who is now Cancer-free, fought the illness bravely
Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer in August 2020. The actor is doing better now
Writer and director, Anurag Basu was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukaemia in 2004. However, he overcame the illness and is now doing well
The filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan, was diagnosed with Throat Cancer in 2018. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatments and fought the disease heroically