Celebs who
 battled Cancer

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was diagnosed with stage 0 Breast Cancer in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy treatment. She has now recovered and is doing well

In 2018, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with Leukaemia, a kind of Blood Cancer. In 2019, he came home after receiving treatment in New York. He fought the illness valiantly. However, he passed away on April 30, 2020

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with Metastatic Cancer. She had treatment in New York. She is currently doing well

Irrfan Khan disclosed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with a Neuroendocrine Tumour. He fought the illness for a long time. At the age of 53, Irrfan passed away on April 28, 2020, as a result of a colon infection

Manisha Koirala has made significant contributions to Indian Cinema. In 2012, she was diagnosed with Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer. She went to New York for treatment. The actor, who is now Cancer-free, fought the illness bravely

Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 4 Lung Cancer in August 2020. The actor is doing better now

Writer and director, Anurag Basu was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukaemia in 2004. However, he overcame the illness and is now doing well

The filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan, was diagnosed with Throat Cancer in 2018. He underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatments and fought the disease heroically

