Celebs who became famous via reality TV

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 05, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Cardi B

Not many know that before Cardi B became a famous rapper, she appeared on Love & Hip Hop New York. She appeared in two seasons

Image: Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Before Bella Hadid began her career as a model, she appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to her mom, Yolanda Hadid, being on the show

Image: Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello got her start on The X Factor where she ended up joining Fifth Harmony and that was the start of her musical career

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson

The Academy Award-winning actress and singer first appeared on American Idol. Later in her career, she went on to win a Grammy as well

Image: Getty Images 

Harry Styles

Harry Styles maybe not just a singer but also a Hollywood actor today but the Don't Worry Darling star began his musical career with  The X Factor

Image: Getty Images

Kardashian-Jenners

The Kardashian-Jenner siblings including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie became world famous after starring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears

The pop princess also began her musical career with a singing reality show as she first appeared on Star Search at a young age

Image: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is a famous singer, talk show host and The Voice coach today and her journey into the entertainment industry started with American Idol

Image: Getty Images

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale who made it big on Pretty Little Liars first appeared on TV in a reality show as Hale was a contestant on and competed on American Juniors

Image: Getty Images

While Paris Hilton was popular thanks to her heritage, the socialite further made it big in the pop culture space with her show The Simple Life

Paris Hilton

