Celebs who became famous via reality TV

Cardi B
Not many know that before Cardi B became a famous rapper, she appeared on Love & Hip Hop New York. She appeared in two seasons
Bella Hadid
Before Bella Hadid began her career as a model, she appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills due to her mom, Yolanda Hadid, being on the show
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello got her start on The X Factor where she ended up joining Fifth Harmony and that was the start of her musical career
Jennifer Hudson
The Academy Award-winning actress and singer first appeared on American Idol. Later in her career, she went on to win a Grammy as well
Harry Styles
Harry Styles maybe not just a singer but also a Hollywood actor today but the Don't Worry Darling star began his musical career with The X Factor
Kardashian-Jenners
The Kardashian-Jenner siblings including Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie became world famous after starring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Britney Spears
The pop princess also began her musical career with a singing reality show as she first appeared on Star Search at a young age
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson is a famous singer, talk show host and The Voice coach today and her journey into the entertainment industry started with American Idol
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale who made it big on Pretty Little Liars first appeared on TV in a reality show as Hale was a contestant on and competed on American Juniors
While Paris Hilton was popular thanks to her heritage, the socialite further made it big in the pop culture space with her show The Simple Life
Paris Hilton
