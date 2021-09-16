sept 16, 2021
Celebs who belong to royal families
Saif Ali Khan is the son of former Indian cricket captain, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. He became the 10th nawab of the former princely Pataudi state after the death of his father, Mansur Ali Khan
Aditi Rao Hydari’s motheris the daughter of Raja J. Rameshwar Rao, the former ruler of the Wanaparthy royal family
Bhagyashree, the Maine pyaar kiya actress, is descended from the royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra. Her father, Raja Vijay Singhrao Madhavrao Patwardhan, is the Raja of Sangli
Mohena Kumari Singh hails from the erstwhile royal state of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. She is the granddaughter of Martand Singh, Maharaja of Rewa
Manisha Koirala is the daughter of Prakash Koirala and the granddaughter of Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, a former Nepali Prime Minister, and comes from an influential political family
Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan’s mother belonged to the royal Tonk Hakim dynasty while his father was an affluent zamindar
Kiran Rao inherited her royal lineage from hergrandfather, J. Rameshwar Rao, The Raja of Wanaparthy. Thisroyal dynasty is from the Indian state of Telangana
Sagarika Ghatge comes from the royal Kahal family of Kolhapur. A descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, she was born to Vijaysinh and Urmila Ghatge in Kolhapur
