 Celebs who belong to Royal Family

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 10, 2023

Entertainment

A true gem in the B-town industry. Irrfan's father was a wealthy zamidar in the rubber business, and his mother is a descendant of the Tonk Hakim family

Irrfan Khan

Image : Irrfan Khan’s Instagram

The gorgeous Heeramandi actress is an epitome of beauty. She is the great granddaughter of Akbar Hydari while her second royal connection is that  she is the granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image : Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram

The Bollywood celeb who is often regarded as Nawab hails from the renowned Pataudi family

Saif Ali Khan

Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

The actress has royal connections just like her brother. Her paternal grandmother was the Begum of Bhopal

Soha Ali Khan

Image : Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram

The daughter of Vijaysingh Ghatge, Sagarika is the descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. She draws upon the regal blood of Kolhapur’s regal Kahal family

Sagarika Ghatge

Image : Sagarika Ghatge’s Instagram

The ace performer hails from Nepal and belongs to a Royal family. Manisha's grandfather and two uncles served as prime ministers of Nepal. Even Koirala's father was a former politician, and an environment minister

Manisha Koriala

Image : Manisha Koriala’s Instagram

The producer and ex-wife of Aamir khan belongs to the royal family. Her grandfather was the Raja of Wanaparthy, so Rao was from the royal family of Wanaparthy in Telangana. She is also a distant relative of Aditi Rao Hydari.

Kiran Rao

Image : Kiran Rao’s Instagram

The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress is associated with the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra

Bhagyashree

Image : Bhagyashree’s Instagram

The daughter of Moon Moon Sen happens to have a royal connection.Her grandmother was the daughter of King of Baroda while a distant grandmother was the queen of Jaipur

Riya Sen

Image : Riya Sen’s Instagram

The glam doll of Bollywood belongs to the Rajput Family of Uttar Pradesh

Sonal Chauhan

Image : Pinkvilla

