A true gem in the B-town industry. Irrfan's father was a wealthy zamidar in the rubber business, and his mother is a descendant of the Tonk Hakim family
Irrfan Khan
Image : Irrfan Khan’s Instagram
The gorgeous Heeramandi actress is an epitome of beauty. She is the great granddaughter of Akbar Hydari while her second royal connection is that she is the granddaughter of Raja J Rameshwar Rao
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image : Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram
The Bollywood celeb who is often regarded as Nawab hails from the renowned Pataudi family
Saif Ali Khan
Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
The actress has royal connections just like her brother. Her paternal grandmother was the Begum of Bhopal
Soha Ali Khan
Image : Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram
The daughter of Vijaysingh Ghatge, Sagarika is the descendant of Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. She draws upon the regal blood of Kolhapur’s regal Kahal family
Sagarika Ghatge
Image : Sagarika Ghatge’s Instagram
The ace performer hails from Nepal and belongs to a Royal family. Manisha's grandfather and two uncles served as prime ministers of Nepal. Even Koirala's father was a former politician, and an environment minister
Manisha Koriala
Image : Manisha Koriala’s Instagram
The producer and ex-wife of Aamir khan belongs to the royal family. Her grandfather was the Raja of Wanaparthy, so Rao was from the royal family of Wanaparthy in Telangana. She is also a distant relative of Aditi Rao Hydari.
Kiran Rao
Image : Kiran Rao’s Instagram
The Maine Pyaar Kiya actress is associated with the Patwardhan royal family of Sangli in Maharashtra
Bhagyashree
Image : Bhagyashree’s Instagram
The daughter of Moon Moon Sen happens to have a royal connection.Her grandmother was the daughter of King of Baroda while a distant grandmother was the queen of Jaipur
Riya Sen
Image : Riya Sen’s Instagram
Click Here
The glam doll of Bollywood belongs to the Rajput Family of Uttar Pradesh
Sonal Chauhan
Image : Pinkvilla