Celebs who bought plush homes

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 20, 2023

Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor has moved out of his Juhu house and resides in a duplex flat at Worli. The plush home has a breathtaking view. It reportedly costs 59 crore

Shahid Kapoor

Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

The power couple his purchased a plush quadruplex apartment in Bandra. It is reportedly worth 119 crore

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt has purchased a mansion in Pali Hill worth 37 crore and gifted the two apartments to her sister Shaheen Bhatt

Aly Goni took to his Instagram to share that his new villa is ready which has a beautiful swimming pool

Aly Goni

Image : Aly Goni’s Instagram

The Khurrana brothers: Ayushmann and Aparshakti purchased new flats in Mumbai, located in the same complex

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image : Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal live in their stunning Juhu nest, which they booked prior to their marriage

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Image : Katrina Kaif's Instagram

The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor purchased a luxurious 4BHK apartment in BKC worth Rs 17.8 crore

Neetu Kapoor

Image : Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has made his dream of buying a flat in Mumbai a reality now

Siddharth Nigam

Image : Siddharth Nigam’s Instagram

The Bigg Boss couple shared a video on Instagram giving fans a sneak peak into their new luxurious apartment in Dubai

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra purchased a mansion In Los Angeles after she shifted there. She lives with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

