Shahid Kapoor has moved out of his Juhu house and resides in a duplex flat at Worli. The plush home has a breathtaking view. It reportedly costs 59 crore
Shahid Kapoor
Image : Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The power couple his purchased a plush quadruplex apartment in Bandra. It is reportedly worth 119 crore
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt has purchased a mansion in Pali Hill worth 37 crore and gifted the two apartments to her sister Shaheen Bhatt
Aly Goni took to his Instagram to share that his new villa is ready which has a beautiful swimming pool
Aly Goni
Image : Aly Goni’s Instagram
The Khurrana brothers: Ayushmann and Aparshakti purchased new flats in Mumbai, located in the same complex
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image : Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal live in their stunning Juhu nest, which they booked prior to their marriage
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
Image : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor purchased a luxurious 4BHK apartment in BKC worth Rs 17.8 crore
Neetu Kapoor
Image : Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram
The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has made his dream of buying a flat in Mumbai a reality now
Siddharth Nigam
Image : Siddharth Nigam’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss couple shared a video on Instagram giving fans a sneak peak into their new luxurious apartment in Dubai
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Image : Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra purchased a mansion In Los Angeles after she shifted there. She lives with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram