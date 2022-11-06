Heading 3

Celebs who broke up in less than a year

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson became the talk of the town since they began dating after meeting on SNL but the duo parted ways after 9 months of dating

Image: Scott Disick Instagram

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin had made their steamy romance social media official as well but the duo broke up in less than a year

Image: Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor

Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor had made their romance official during Wimbledon 2021 but the couple broke up after five months of dating

Image: Getty Images

Jacob Elodri and Olivia Jade

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade reportedly called it quits within a few months of dating after first being linked together in December 2021

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia

Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia's relationship reportedly fizzled out within just a few months of the duo making it official as per US Weekly

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's romance lasted only for four months when the duo dated from late 2012 to early 2013

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's whirlwind romance that became the talk of the town ended after dating for six weeks

Image: Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato dated for four months back in 2010 after the release of their film, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke things off within almost a year. Following his breakup from Armas, Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley

Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley reportedly broke up a few weeks after the actor's ex FKA Twigs sued him for alleged sexual assault. The duo dated for a few months

