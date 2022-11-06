Celebs who broke up in less than a year

Celebs who broke up in less than a yearSurabhi RedkarNOV 06, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesKim Kardashian and Pete DavidsonKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson became the talk of the town since they began dating after meeting on SNL but the duo parted ways after 9 months of datingImage: Scott Disick InstagramScott Disick and Amelia HamlinScott Disick and Amelia Hamlin had made their steamy romance social media official as well but the duo broke up in less than a yearImage: Getty ImagesPete Davidson and Phoebe DynevorPete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor had made their romance official during Wimbledon 2021 but the couple broke up after five months of datingImage: Getty ImagesJacob Elodri and Olivia JadeJacob Elordi and Olivia Jade reportedly called it quits within a few months of dating after first being linked together in December 2021Image: Getty ImagesOlivia Rodrigo and Zack BiaOlivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia's relationship reportedly fizzled out within just a few months of the duo making it official as per US WeeklyImage: Getty ImagesHarry Styles and Taylor Swift's romance lasted only for four months when the duo dated from late 2012 to early 2013Harry Styles and Taylor SwiftImage: Getty ImagesMiley Cyrus and Kaitlynn CarterMiley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's whirlwind romance that became the talk of the town ended after dating for six weeksImage: Getty ImagesJoe Jonas and Demi LovatoJoe Jonas and Demi Lovato dated for four months back in 2010 after the release of their film, Camp Rock 2: The Final JamBen Affleck and Ana de ArmasBen Affleck and Ana de Armas broke things off within almost a year. Following his breakup from Armas, Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer LopezImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesShia LaBeouf and Margaret QualleyShia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley reportedly broke up a few weeks after the actor's ex FKA Twigs sued him for alleged sexual assault. The duo dated for a few monthsTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: Matthew McConaughey's career highlightsClick Here