Jan 11, 2022
Celebs who broke wedding stereotypes
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
One of the best moments was Katrina’s bridal entry, with her sisters carrying the shamiana over her head
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
This custom is usually done by the brothers who escort the sister to the mandap
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Patralekhaa & Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar & Patralekha broke stereotypes when the bride applied sindoor on the groom as well
Video: Joseph Radhik
What seemed like a spur of the moment was a big step towards breaking the set norms of a Hindu wedding ceremony
Image: Joseph Radhik
Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi
At this wedding, a woman priest was seen performing the rituals that touched the hearts of the fans
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
The actress had a sustainable wedding and the rituals did not comprise kanyadaan and bidaai
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Gul Panag & Rishi Attari
Instead of a doli, Gul Panag chose to enter the venue on the sidecar of a bike
Image: Gul Panag instagram
Along with her husband, Panag and some members of their families rode Royal Enfields to the venue
Image: Gul Panag instagram
