Entertainment

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 11, 2022

Celebs who broke wedding stereotypes

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

One of the best moments was Katrina’s bridal entry, with her sisters carrying the shamiana over her head

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

This custom is usually done by the brothers who escort the sister to the mandap

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Patralekhaa & Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar & Patralekha broke stereotypes when the bride applied sindoor on the groom as well

Video: Joseph Radhik

What seemed like a spur of the moment was a big step towards breaking the set norms of a Hindu wedding ceremony

Image: Joseph Radhik

Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi

At this wedding, a woman priest was seen performing the rituals that touched the hearts of the fans

Image: Dia Mirza instagram

The actress had a sustainable wedding and the rituals did not comprise kanyadaan and bidaai

Image: Dia Mirza instagram

Gul Panag & Rishi Attari

Instead of a doli, Gul Panag chose to enter the venue on the sidecar of a bike

Image: Gul Panag instagram

Along with her husband, Panag and some members of their families rode Royal Enfields to the venue

Image: Gul Panag instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday's experimental style

Click Here