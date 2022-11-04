Celebs who called out paparazziSurabhi RedkarNOV 04, 2022ENTERTAINMENTImage: Getty ImagesGigi HadidAfter Khai's birth, Gigi posted an earnest request for paparazzi on Instagram maintaining that she would not want her daughter to be clicked during public outings to maintain her privacyImage: Getty ImagesBlake LivelyBlake Lively slammed paparazzi for standing outside her home to click her pregnancy photos and in retaliation shared throwback photos of her baby bump on InstagramImage: Getty ImagesSophie TurnerSophie Turner also took to social media to call out paparazzi for clicking her daughter Willa's photos and added that she does not wish for her daughter to be clickedImage: Getty ImagesBritney SpearsBritney Spears accused the paparazzi of sharing her unflattering photos of her while she was on a trip to MauiImage: Getty ImagesJennifer Garner"I'm scared of them. They look like guns,'" Jennifer Garner recalled her daughter saying after paparazzi was following themImage: Getty ImagesKristen Stewart had incredibly harsh things to say to paparazzi after she encountered them outside of a Los Angeles building in 2013Kristen StewartImage: Getty ImagesShia LaBeoufIn 2010, Shia LaBeouf lost his cool and decided to dump his coffee on a photographer after getting clicked in a cafeImage: Getty ImagesJustin Timberlake and Cameron DiazJustin and Cameron had a scuffle with two male photographers, who then filed a police report accusing Timberlake and Diaz of batteryJude LawJude Law reportedly lunged at a photographer who clicked him when he was leaving a celebrity dinner party hosted by director Christopher NolanImage: Getty ImagesImage: Getty ImagesAlec BaldwinAlec has had more than a few scuffles with the paparazzi over the years, and one also includes when he shoved a photographerTHANKS FOR READING NEXT: Kendall Jenner's dating historyClick Here