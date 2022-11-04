Heading 3

Celebs who called
out paparazzi

Surabhi Redkar

NOV 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

After Khai's birth, Gigi posted an earnest request for paparazzi on Instagram maintaining that she would not want her daughter to be clicked during public outings to maintain her privacy

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively

Blake Lively slammed paparazzi for standing outside her home to click her pregnancy photos and in retaliation shared throwback photos of her baby bump on Instagram

Image: Getty Images

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner also took to social media to call out paparazzi for clicking her daughter Willa's photos and added that she does not wish for her daughter to be clicked

Image: Getty Images

Britney Spears

Britney Spears accused the paparazzi of sharing her unflattering photos of her while she was on a trip to Maui

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Garner

"I'm scared of them. They look like guns,'" Jennifer Garner recalled her daughter saying after paparazzi was following them

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart had incredibly harsh things to say to paparazzi after she encountered them outside of a Los Angeles building in 2013

Kristen Stewart

Image: Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf

In 2010, Shia LaBeouf lost his cool and decided to dump his coffee on a photographer after getting clicked in a cafe

Image: Getty Images

Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz

Justin and Cameron had a scuffle with two male photographers, who then filed a police report accusing Timberlake and Diaz of battery

Jude Law

Jude Law reportedly lunged at a photographer who clicked him when he was leaving a celebrity dinner party hosted by director Christopher Nolan

Image: Getty Images

Image: Getty Images

Alec Baldwin

Alec has had more than a few scuffles with the paparazzi over the years, and one also includes when he shoved a photographer

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kendall Jenner's dating history

Click Here