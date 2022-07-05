Heading 3

Celebs who canceled 4th of July

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian re-shared a post on her Instagram story, "4th of July has been canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women."

Kim Kardashian

Image: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain posted a picture of herself with her middle fingers up with the caption: "Happy 'Independence' Day from me and my reproductive rights."

Jessica Chastain

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry referenced her song Firework and tweeted, "Baby you're a firework is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh."

Katy Perry

Image: Getty Images

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi wrote on Twitter, "Not much to celebrate this 4th, I'm afraid. Let's just hope everyone can keep safe and peaceful today."

Padma Lakshmi

Image: Getty Images

Madonna took to her Twitter to say, "This is what life looks like if you're a woman in America," she tweeted. "It's not Independence Day for us. Let's start a revolution!"

Madonna

Image: Getty Images

Lizzo also expressed her support for reproductive rights by writing, "Celebrating freedom on our terms. Liberating Every Damn Body" in her Instagram post

Lizzo

Image: Getty Images

Finneas also shared a tweet about celebrating Independence Day and wrote, "4th of July is my favorite day of the year. Not sure if there's anything worth celebrating this year though."

Finneas

Image: Getty Images

Jameela Jamil also shared a strong message on her social media accounts as she wrote, "Independence Day, unless you have a uterus."

Jameela Jamil

Image: Zoey Deschanel Instagram

Zooey Deschanel shared a photo sporting a tee that said, "Pro Roe 1973" on 4th of July and wrote, "For when you want to wish America a happy birthday, but also want her to do better."

Zooey Deschanel

Image: Getty Images

Leslie Jones shared a video on her social media where she said, “It’s hard for me to say happy 4th of July because it feels like we’re going back to slavery.”

Leslie Jones

