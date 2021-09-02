Celebs who chose Sep 03, 2021
not to marry actors
Anil Kapoor's daughter, Sonam Kapoor married businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018, in Mumbai
Varun Dhawan married fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, in Alibaug
On October 17, 1999, Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Sriram Nene. They are the parents of two sons
Shahid Kapoor tied the knot with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015. They are parents to Misha and Zain
Emraan Hashmi married Parveen Shahani in a private ceremony on December 14, 2006. They have a son named Ayaan
On November 22, 2009, Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra. They have two children, Samisha and Viaan
Anushka Sharma married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017. They have a daughter named Vamika
On October 30, 2020, actress Kajal Aggarwal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai
Actress Esha Deol got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani in June 2012. They are parents to two daughters, Radhya and Miraya Takhtani
Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. The couple welcomed their son Avyaan in May 2021
