with mega stars
Celebs who debuted
Sep 02, 2021
Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut alongside the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, in the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. This movie was loved by the audience
In 2011, Nargis Fakhri made her big Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' opposite Ranbir Kapoor
Mouni Roy made her Bollywood debut as a female lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2018 film Gold
Sonakshi Sinha made her acting debut in the 2010 action movie Dabangg, alongside Salman Khan. The film was a smash hit
Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in the 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om' alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The audience absolutely loved this film
Daisy Shah made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 film Jai Ho opposite Salman Khan
Sanjana Sanghi made her acting debut in the 2011 film Rockstar, co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor. However, the film 'Dil Bechara' marks her debut as a lead actor
Jacqueline Fernandez made her acting debut in 2009 with Aladin, in which she co-starred with Amitabh Bachhan and Riteish Deshmukh. However, it was Murder 2 that got her in the limelight
Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday made their film debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff
The 2017 film 'Raees' marked Mahira Khan's Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was well-liked by the fans
