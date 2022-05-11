Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 11, 2022

Celebs who don’t have Walk of Fame stars

Angelina Jolie

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie still doesn’t have a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. The reasons for this are unclear; however, it could be due to conflicting schedules

Brad Pitt also has yet to have his name appear on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Brad is best known for starring in blockbusters but is still waiting for the award

Image: Getty Images

Brad Pitt

Leonardo DiCaprio is also without a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While he’s yet to be awarded, a petition for the Titanic actor to get his star was launched in 2019

​​Leonardo DiCaprio

Image: Getty Images

It may be a surprise to learn that Beyonce is another star who still doesn’t have her star on the Walk of Fame

Image: Getty Images

Beyonce

Image: Getty Images

Often regarded as the Queen of Pop Music, Madonna is another singer who has smashed sales records from across the world and doesn’t have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Madonna

Image: Getty Images

Julia Roberts was one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses throughout the 90s. However, Julia Roberts is another celeb who turned down the offer in the past

Julia Roberts

Image: Getty Images

George Clooney was nominated for a star back in the 2000s and accepted the offer; however, he couldn’t make the unveiling, meaning that the ceremony couldn’t go ahead

George Clooney

Image: Getty Images

The 21 time Grammy winner has a net worth of over USD 1 billion, according to Forbes; however, he is yet to secure the honor on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kanye West

Image: Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is arguably one of the most powerful women in the world. However, she is yet to gain a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for unknown reasons

Oprah

Image: Getty Images

Robert De Niro boasts seven Academy Award nominations and two wins. However, still no star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Robert De Niro

