Celebs who dubbed for Hollywood hits

November 17, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut as a voice-over artist with the Hindi version of The Incredibles

SRK also lent his voice for the character of Musafa in the Hindi version of The Lion King

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lent her voice for the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and impressed everyone

Siddhant Chaturvedi dubbed for the Hindi version of Men In Black: International

Sanya Malhotra lent her voice to Tessa Thompson's character in Men In Black: International

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dubbed for two Hollywood movies, Planes and Frozen II

Parineeti Chopra lent her voice for the character of Anna for the Hindi version of Frozen II

Tiger Shroff gave his voice for Tom Holland's character in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming

Ranveer Singh lent his voice for Ryan Reynolds' character in Deadpool 2

Sonakshi Sinha dubbed for the character Jewel in Rio 2

For more updates on Bollywood celebrities, follow PINKVILLA

 Click Here