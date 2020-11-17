Celebs who dubbed for Hollywood hits November 17, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan made his debut as a voice-over artist with the Hindi version of The Incredibles
SRK also lent his voice for the character of Musafa in the Hindi version of The Lion King
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lent her voice for the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and impressed everyone
Siddhant Chaturvedi dubbed for the Hindi version of Men In Black: International
Sanya Malhotra lent her voice to Tessa Thompson's character in Men In Black: International
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has dubbed for two Hollywood movies, Planes and Frozen II
Parineeti Chopra lent her voice for the character of Anna for the Hindi version of Frozen II
Tiger Shroff gave his voice for Tom Holland's character in Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming
Ranveer Singh lent his voice for Ryan Reynolds' character in Deadpool 2
Sonakshi Sinha dubbed for the character Jewel in Rio 2
For more updates on Bollywood celebrities, follow PINKVILLA Click Here