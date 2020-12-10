Celebs who fell in love on sets

December 10, 2020

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in the industry

They fell in love while shooting together for a commercial

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the 'IT' couples in Bollywood

They fell in love during the shoot of their movie Tashan
Ajay Devgn and Kajol had the first encounter on the sets of Hulchul. After dating for years, they got married

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu who did two films together were in a live-in relationship before tying the knot

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh met during the test shoot of their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam

It was during the shoot that they fell in love with each other

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love bloomed on the sets of Umrao Jaan

Power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover fell in love on the sets of their film Alone

