Entertainment

Akshat sundrani

FEB 13, 2022

Celebs who found love across borders

Heading 3

Arunoday Singh & Lee Elton

Actor Arunoday Singh tied the knot with his Canadian girlfriend, Lee Elton, in December 2016. After three years of marriage, the pair separated in 2019

Image: Arunoday Singh Instagram

In 2012, Lisa Ray married her lover, Jason Dehni, in California. The couple became parents to twin girls, Sufi and Soleil, through surrogacy in September 2018

Image: Mili - Mommygrapher Instagram

Lisa Ray & Jason Dehni

Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman have been dating since 2017 and are vocal about their love. The pair got engaged on February 21, 2021, and wedding is on their cards

Image: Glenn Maxwell Instagram

Glenn Maxwell & Vini Raman

Television actress Purbi Joshi tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Valention Fehlmann, on December 6, 2014. On December 9, 2018, the couple were blessed with a son, Cayden

Image: Purbi Joshi Instagram

Purbi Joshi & Valentino Fehlmann

Dimple Inamdar married her fiancé, Mark Weekes, in 2014. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in December of the same year

Image: Baysiclove Instagram

Dimple Inamdar & Mark Weekes

Television actress Sreejita De got engaged to beau Michael Blohm-Pape on December 21, 2021 in Paris. The couple is set to marry this year

Image: Arthur Minot Instagram

Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape

Purab Kohli tied the knot with a UK-based yoga teacher, Lucy Payton, on February 15, 2018. Prior to their marriage, the couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, in 2016 and a son, Osian, in 2016

Image: Purab Kohli Instagram

Purab Kohli & Lucy Payton

Actress Shriya Saran tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev in March 2018 and the two have been major couple goals ever since. The couple were blessed with a daughter during the lockdown months in 2020

Image: Andrei Koshcheev Instagram

Shriya Saran & Andrei Koscheev

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Malaika Arora-inspired date night looks

Click Here