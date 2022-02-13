Entertainment
Celebs who found love across borders
Arunoday Singh & Lee Elton
Actor Arunoday Singh tied the knot with his Canadian girlfriend, Lee Elton, in December 2016. After three years of marriage, the pair separated in 2019
Image: Arunoday Singh Instagram
In 2012, Lisa Ray married her lover, Jason Dehni, in California. The couple became parents to twin girls, Sufi and Soleil, through surrogacy in September 2018
Image: Mili - Mommygrapher Instagram
Lisa Ray & Jason Dehni
Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman have been dating since 2017 and are vocal about their love. The pair got engaged on February 21, 2021, and wedding is on their cards
Image: Glenn Maxwell Instagram
Glenn Maxwell & Vini Raman
Television actress Purbi Joshi tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Valention Fehlmann, on December 6, 2014. On December 9, 2018, the couple were blessed with a son, Cayden
Image: Purbi Joshi Instagram
Purbi Joshi & Valentino Fehlmann
Dimple Inamdar married her fiancé, Mark Weekes, in 2014. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in December of the same year
Image: Baysiclove Instagram
Dimple Inamdar & Mark Weekes
Television actress Sreejita De got engaged to beau Michael Blohm-Pape on December 21, 2021 in Paris. The couple is set to marry this year
Image: Arthur Minot Instagram
Sreejita De & Michael Blohm-Pape
Purab Kohli tied the knot with a UK-based yoga teacher, Lucy Payton, on February 15, 2018. Prior to their marriage, the couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, in 2016 and a son, Osian, in 2016
Image: Purab Kohli Instagram
Purab Kohli & Lucy Payton
Actress Shriya Saran tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev in March 2018 and the two have been major couple goals ever since. The couple were blessed with a daughter during the lockdown months in 2020
Image: Andrei Koshcheev Instagram
Shriya Saran & Andrei Koscheev
