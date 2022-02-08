Entertainment/Bollywood
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 08, 2022
Celebs who found love after divorce
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor
After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor and the duo finally made their relationship official in 2019
Image: Arjun Kapoor instagram
After his separation from Amrita Singh in 2004, Saif Ali found his love in Kareena Kapoor and both of them are happily married and have two sons, Taimur and Jeh
Image: Kareena Kapoor instagram
Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan
Actor Farhan Akhtar and hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani got divorced in 2017 and years later, Farhan found love in model and singer, Shibani Dandekar
Image: Farhan Akhtar instagram
Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar
After her divorce from Sahil Sangha in 2019, Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 and both of them welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan Azaad
Image: Dia Mirza instagram
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi
Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia announced their divorce in 2018, after 20 years of marriage. Arjun is currently in a relationship with the South African model, Gabriella Demetriades
Image: Arjun Rampal instagram
Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades
Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap separated their ways two years after tying the knot in 2011. Kalki is currently in a relationship with Guy Hershberg
Image: Kalki instagram
Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg
Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira parted ways after only one year of their marriage. Years later, Pulkit found his 'happily ever after' with Kriti Kharbanda
Image: Pulkit Samrat instagram
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
Actor Karan Singh Grover found his forever love in Bipasha Basu after two failed marriages
Image: Bipasha Basu Singh Grover instagram
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu
After his separation from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz, too, found love years later. The actor is currently in a relationship with Italian dancer and actor Giorgia Andriani
Image: Arbaaz Khan instagram
Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani
Sanjay Dutt parted ways with Rhea Pillai, and years later, the actor tied the knot with Manyata in a private wedding in Goa
Image: Sanjay Dutt instagram
Sanjay Dutt and Manyata
