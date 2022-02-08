Entertainment/Bollywood

FEB 08, 2022

Celebs who found love after divorce

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

After her divorce from Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora started dating Arjun Kapoor and the duo finally made their relationship official in 2019

Image: Arjun Kapoor instagram

After his separation from Amrita Singh in 2004, Saif Ali found his love in Kareena Kapoor and both of them are happily married and have two sons, Taimur and Jeh

Image: Kareena Kapoor instagram

Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan

Actor Farhan Akhtar and hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani got divorced in 2017 and years later, Farhan found love in model and singer, Shibani Dandekar

Image: Farhan Akhtar instagram

Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar

After her divorce from Sahil Sangha in 2019, Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021 and both of them welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan Azaad

Image: Dia Mirza instagram

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia announced their divorce in 2018, after 20 years of marriage. Arjun is currently in a relationship with the South African model, Gabriella Demetriades

Image: Arjun Rampal instagram

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap separated their ways two years after tying the knot in 2011. Kalki is currently in a relationship with Guy Hershberg

Image: Kalki instagram

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg

Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira parted ways after only one year of their marriage. Years later, Pulkit found his 'happily ever after' with Kriti Kharbanda

Image: Pulkit Samrat instagram

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Karan Singh Grover found his forever love in Bipasha Basu after two failed marriages

Image: Bipasha Basu Singh Grover instagram 

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

After his separation from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz, too, found love years later. The actor is currently in a relationship with Italian dancer and actor Giorgia Andriani

Image: Arbaaz Khan instagram

Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani

Sanjay Dutt parted ways with Rhea Pillai, and years later, the actor tied the knot with Manyata in a private wedding in Goa

Image: Sanjay Dutt instagram

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata

