In Mumbai, he has worked for a number of humanitarian organisations and NGO clusters. He runs a non-profit organisation called ‘Foundation’ which is devoted to eliminating prejudice in all aspects of life
The Om Shanti Om actress established Live Love Laugh foundation in 2015. To raise mental health awareness, the foundation brings together knowledge and specialists with experience
Deepika Padukone
Salman Khan
Being Human foundation was established in 2007, it is a registered charitable trust that works in the fields of education and healthcare for the poor
Alia Bhatt
The beautiful actress has partnered up with the NGO ActionAid India to provide ration to children of impoverished areas impacted by Covid-19. She also runs the online platform 'coexist,' which promotes the idea that man must live in peace with animals and the environment
The Meer Foundation is King Khan's foundation. It helps women who have been the victims of acid attacks with refuge, medical and psychological care, employment training, and placement. He is also a member of the Make a Wish Foundation's board of directors, and he frequently provides hands-on wish fulfillment for sick children
Shah Rukh Khan
Nana Patekar and Makarand Anaspure founded the Naam Foundation, a non-governmental organisation. The organisation aims to improve the lives of farmers in the drought-prone states of Marathwada and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, India
Nana Patekar
Shiamak Davar
Indian choreographer, Shiamak Davar established the Victory Arts Foundation (VICTORY) in 2004 to make dance accessible to individuals who are less fortunate or have special needs. VICTORY makes dancing accessible to people of all ages, genders, castes, classes, and abilities
Gul Panag
She is the founder of the Colonel Shamsher Singh Foundation, an NGO that focuses on issues like gender equality, education, and disaster relief
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi is the founder of the Mijwan Welfare Society, a charity organisation (MWS),. The mission of this non-profit organisation is to “inspire, equip, and empower rural residents with the skills to catalyze change within their own communities”
The Bollywood actor established the Anupam Kher Foundation in 2008 with the goal of providing quality education to people from all walks of life. The nonprofit organization's mission is to "improve the learning ability of youngsters from less fortunate backgrounds"