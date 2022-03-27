Entertainment
Celebs who gave bizarre statements
Vivek Oberoi
Image: Vivek Oberoi Instagram
“People are saying that my performance in Kaal is on par with Heath Ledger’s Joker in Batman.”
Karan Johar questioned Emraan during the rapid fire, "What comes to your mind when I mention plastic?" Emraan spoke up swiftly and said, "Aishwarya Rai."
Image: Emraan Hashmi Instagram
Emraan Hashmi
“Rohit Shetty is amazing as a director. He can make even a Black African look pretty.”
Rimi Sen
Image: Rimi Sen Instagram
“Alia Bhatt is the Robert De Niro of our generation.”
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan
Mallika Sherawat
Image: Mallika Sherawat Instagram
“I feel that my life is the same as that of Obama. I am from Haryana, but I changed the rules of the industry with my work and so has Obama.”
Image: The Fab Filmer
Rakhi Sawant
“I am glamorous. But please don’t compare me to Sunny Leone, compare me to Jennifer Lopez or Madonna.”
Video: Bipasha Basu Instagram
When asked who started the Olympic games, Bipasha said, "I think Adolf Hitler started it."
Bipasha Basu
Image: Mahesh Bhatt
“If Pooja wasn’t my daughter, I would love to marry her.”
Mahesh Bhatt
