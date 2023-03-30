MAR 30, 2023
Celebs who gave love a second chance
Bollywood movies are known for their romantic stories and emotional moments. However, in real life too, many Bollywood celebrities move beyond their past break-ups and embrace love and romance
Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhambhani mutually decided to end their marriage of 15 years in 2016. Farhan married Shibani Dandekar in 2022 and gave love a second chance
Farhan Akhtar
Saif Ali Khan, who is also known as the Nawab of Pataudi, was previously married to Amrita Singh before he tied the knot with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha ended their 11-year-long relationship, but they chose to remain friends. After a few years, Dia Mirza found love in Vaibhav Rekhi, and the couple got married
Malaika Arora is effectively co-parenting her son, Arhaan, with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, and she has also received tremendous support from her current partner, Arjun Kapoor
Malaika Arora
After his divorce with Sussane Khan, it was reported that Hrithik met Saba Azad through a mutual friend and the couple has made a lot of public appearances together
Hrithik Roshan
Recently Javed Akhtar spoke about how marriage and divorce could not affect his relationships with Shabana and his ex-wife Honey Irani. He married Shabana Azmi in 1984
Javed Akhtar
Samir Soni parted ways with his first wife Rajlaxmi Khanvillkar. In 2007, Neelam and Samir met through a common friend and TV mogul Ekta Kapoor and got married in 2011
Samir Soni
Masaba and Satyadeep met on the sets of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. This is both Masaba and Satyadeep’s second marriage
Masaba Gupta
