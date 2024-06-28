Celebs who gave love another chance

After their divorce, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora gave love another chance. While Arbaaz is now married to Shura Khan, the B'Town diva is reportedly in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor
Arbaaz-Malaika
Image: Arbaaz Khan's Instagram
Before tying the knot with Maanyata Dutt, Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt was married to Richa Sharma and Rhea Pillai
Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
Saif Ali Khan tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor after his divorce from Amrita Singh
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. However, he is now living a divorced life from both wives
Aamir Khan
Image: Kiran Rao's Instagram
After his divorce from Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover tied the knot with Bipasha Basu
Karan Singh Grover
Image: Bipasha Basu's Instagram
Dharam Ji tied the knot with Hema Malini after his divorce from Prakash Kaur
Dharmendra
Image: Dharmendra's Instagram
The late actor was earlier married to Asma Rehman. Later, he tied the knot with Saira Banu
Dilip Kumar
Image: Saira Banu's Instagram
The Veteran actor has been married 4 times. He first got married to dancer Protima Bedi, then got married to Susan Humphreys. Later, he found love again in British television and radio presenter Nikki Moolgaoker, and now he is married to Parveen Dusanj, who is 29 years younger
Kabir Bedi
Image: Kabir Bedi's Instagram
Legendary singer Kishore Da found love four times in his life. He first married Satyajit Ray’s niece, Ruma Guha Thakurta. Then, he found love in Madhubala, but the marriage was very turbulent. He then went on to marry Yogeeta Bali. He finally married Leena Chadavarkar
Kishore Kumar
Image: IMDB
Salim Khan
Image: Arbaaz Khan's Instagram
Legendary Writer Salim Khan is happily married to two women - Salma and Helen