Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 28, 2024

Celebs who gave love another chance


After their divorce, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora gave love another chance. While Arbaaz is now married to Shura Khan, the B'Town diva is reportedly in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor 

 Arbaaz-Malaika 

Image: Arbaaz Khan's Instagram 

Before tying the knot with Maanyata Dutt, Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt was married to Richa Sharma and Rhea Pillai 

Image: Sanjay Dutt's Instagram 

Sanjay Dutt 

Saif Ali Khan tied the knot with Kareena Kapoor after his divorce from Amrita Singh 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram 

Saif Ali Khan 

Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. However, he is now living a divorced life from both wives 

Aamir Khan 

Image: Kiran Rao's Instagram 

After his divorce from Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover tied the knot with Bipasha Basu

 Karan Singh Grover 

Image: Bipasha Basu's Instagram 

Dharam Ji tied the knot with Hema Malini after his divorce from Prakash Kaur 

 Dharmendra

Image: Dharmendra's Instagram 

The late actor was earlier married to Asma Rehman. Later, he tied the knot with Saira Banu 

Dilip Kumar 

Image: Saira Banu's Instagram 

The Veteran actor has been married 4 times. He first got married to dancer Protima Bedi, then got married to Susan Humphreys. Later, he found love again in British television and radio presenter Nikki Moolgaoker, and now he is married to Parveen Dusanj, who is 29 years younger 

Kabir Bedi 

Image: Kabir Bedi's Instagram 

Legendary singer Kishore Da found love four times in his life. He first married Satyajit Ray’s niece, Ruma Guha Thakurta. Then, he found love in Madhubala, but the marriage was very turbulent. He then went on to marry Yogeeta Bali. He finally married Leena Chadavarkar

Kishore Kumar

Image: IMDB 

Salim Khan 

Image: Arbaaz Khan's Instagram 

Legendary Writer Salim Khan is happily married to two women - Salma and Helen 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here