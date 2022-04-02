Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
APR 02, 2022
Heading 3
Celebs who got banned on social media
Kanye West
Image: Getty Images
In the heat of his divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian, Instagram suspended Kanye West's account for 24 hours for breaching the social network's harassment policy
Adele
Image: Getty Images
After posting messages while inebriated, Adele was barred from tweeting directly from her own account
Rihanna's Instagram account was banned in 2014 when she shared a topless Lui cover
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna
Following the rapper's racist rant against Zayn Malik, Azealia Banks' Twitter account was suspended
Azealia Banks
Image: Getty Images
KRK's Twitter account was suspended after he disclosed the climax of Advait Chandan's Secret Superstar
Image: Kamaal Rashid Khan Instagram
Kamaal Rashid Khan
Image: Getty Images
Rapper 50 Cent got banned from Twitter after uploading X-rated photographs and expletive-laden statements
50 Cent
Image: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Instagram
Abhijeet's Twitter account was suspended because he made sexist and abusive comments about various female users, particularly JNU student activist Shehla Rashid
Abhijeet Bhattacharya
Image: Getty Images
Courtney's Twitter account has been suspended due to her involvement in defamation trials
Courtney Love
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday’s best lehenga looks