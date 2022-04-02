Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

APR 02, 2022

Heading 3

Celebs who got banned on social media

Kanye West

Image: Getty Images

In the heat of his divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian, Instagram suspended Kanye West's account for 24 hours for breaching the social network's harassment policy

Adele

Image: Getty Images

After posting messages while inebriated, Adele was barred from tweeting directly from her own account

Rihanna's Instagram account was banned in 2014 when she shared a topless Lui cover

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna

Following the rapper's racist rant against Zayn Malik, Azealia Banks' Twitter account was suspended

Azealia Banks

Image: Getty Images

KRK's Twitter account was suspended after he disclosed the climax of Advait Chandan's Secret Superstar

Image: Kamaal Rashid Khan Instagram

Kamaal Rashid Khan

Image: Getty Images

Rapper 50 Cent got banned from Twitter after uploading X-rated photographs and expletive-laden statements

50 Cent

Image: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Instagram

Abhijeet's Twitter account was suspended because he made sexist and abusive comments about various female users, particularly JNU student activist Shehla Rashid

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Image: Getty Images

Courtney's Twitter account has been suspended due to her involvement in defamation trials

Courtney Love

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ananya Panday’s best lehenga looks

Click Here