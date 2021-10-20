oct 20, 2021
Celebs who got injured while shooting
Shah Rukh Khan suffered a shoulder injury during filming Rohit Shetty's film Chennai Express, and the work was halted, but he still completed the film
The Sri Lankan beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez had an eye injury on the set of Race 3 and had to restart filming the finale sequence wearing sunglasses
Kangana Ranaut pours her heart into a film, and during filming Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, she suffered a severe cut on her forehead and a ligament tear
John Abraham injured his finger while shooting Batla House and he shared a picture with the caption, 'I've already shed my blood for the film.'
Rajkummar Rao got two fractures, while filming Farah Khan's show Lip Sing Battle. He underwent a surgery and was on bedrest for a month
Farhan Akhtar suffered an injury to his right hand while filming Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan
The heartthrob Hrithik Roshan had to undergo surgery after suffering a head injury during the filming of Bang Bang
Alia Bhatt was hurt on the set of her forthcoming film, Brahmastra. The actress was seen walking out of the clinic using a crutch
Akshay Kumar injured a muscle in his left arm while shooting for his upcoming film Sooryavanshi
Disha Patani's knees were injured while executing an action sequence for Bharat
