Heading 3
Celebs who got inked for love
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Travis Barker has gotten multiple tattoos dedicated to wife Kourtney Kardashian. Apart from having her name inked on his chest, the drummer also has a 'K' on his arm
Travis Barker
Image: Getty Images
The Biebers love to flaunt their love for each other and the couple also share matching tattoos that hold special meaning for them
Justin & Hailey
Image: Getty Images
The couple's shared love for Disney movies is seen in their tattoo as well as the couple has inked the Toy Story quote "To infinity & beyond" across their wrists
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram
Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian including one that says "My girl is a lawyer."
Pete Davidson
Image: Getty Images
The couple who has been married for 20 years have multiple tattoos honouring each other. David has Victoria's name inked as well as their marriage year 99 tattooed
David and Victoria Beckham
Image: Getty Images
The couple has a matching tattoo that's dedicated to each other and it consists of an infinity symbol.
Dakota Johnson
and Chris Martin
Image: Getty Images
The couple has tattoos honouring each other as well as their children with the names of their kids inked in a cursive script.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Image: Getty Images
The model got inked to honour her husband Brooklyn Beckham with a dainty tattoo that reads his name her back.
Nicola Peltz
Image: Getty Images
While Johnny Depp had confessed his love for former girlfriend Winona Ryder with a tattoo that said "Winona Forever", after their split the actor changed it to "Wino Forever."
Johnny Depp
Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram
In honour of Megan's birthday, the couple got matching tattoos on their ring fingers and Machine Gun Kelly posted the same on Instagram
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actors who turned down MCU roles