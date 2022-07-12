Heading 3

Celebs who got inked for love

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Travis Barker has gotten multiple tattoos dedicated to wife Kourtney Kardashian. Apart from having her name inked on his chest, the drummer also has a 'K' on his arm

Travis Barker

Image: Getty Images

The Biebers love to flaunt their love for each other and the couple also share matching tattoos that hold special meaning for them

Justin & Hailey

Image: Getty Images

The couple's shared love for Disney movies is seen in their tattoo as well as the couple has inked the Toy Story quote "To infinity & beyond" across their wrists

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Pete Davidson has multiple tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian including one that says "My girl is a lawyer."

Pete Davidson

Image: Getty Images

The couple who has been married for 20 years have multiple tattoos honouring each other. David has Victoria's name inked as well as their marriage year 99 tattooed

David and Victoria Beckham

Image: Getty Images

The couple has a matching tattoo that's dedicated to each other and it consists of an infinity symbol. 

Dakota Johnson
and Chris Martin

Image: Getty Images

The couple has tattoos honouring each other as well as their children with the names of their kids inked in a cursive script.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Image: Getty Images

The model got inked to honour her husband Brooklyn Beckham with a dainty tattoo that reads his name her back.

Nicola Peltz

Image: Getty Images

While Johnny Depp had confessed his love for former girlfriend Winona Ryder with a tattoo that said "Winona Forever", after their split the actor changed it to "Wino Forever."

Johnny Depp

Image: Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

In honour of Megan's birthday, the couple got matching tattoos on their ring fingers and Machine Gun Kelly posted the same on Instagram

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Actors who turned down MCU roles

Click Here