Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 15, 2023
Celebs who got married in their 20s
Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in May 2021 when she was in her late 20s. The couple had a private and intimate ceremony
Ariana Grande
Image: Imdb
Nick Jonas, one of the Jonas Brothers, married Priyanka Chopra in December 2018. He was in his mid-20s at the time
Image: Imdb
Nick Jonas
Anushka Sharma, an Indian actress and producer, tied the knot with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017 when she was in her late 20s
Anushka Sharma
Image: Imdb
Justin Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin (now Hailey Bieber) in September 2018 when he was in his early 20s
Justin Bieber
Image: Imdb
Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber in her early 20s, cementing their relationship that had its roots in their teenage years
Hailey Baldwin
Image: Imdb
Sophie Turner, famous for her role as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones," married Joe Jonas in May 2019 when she was in her early 20s
Sophie Turner
Image: Imdb
Drew Barrymore married Jeremy Thomas in her early 20s in March 1994
Drew Barrymore
Image: Imdb
Miley Cyrus had a high-profile marriage with actor Liam Hemsworth in December 2018. She was in her mid-20s at the time
Miley Cyrus
Image: Imdb
Genelia D'Souza
Image: Imdb
Genelia D'Souza, an Indian actress, married actor Riteish Deshmukh in February 2012
Elizabeth Olsen, known for her role as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, married musician Robbie Arnett
Elizabeth Olsen
Image: Imdb
