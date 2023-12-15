Heading 3

Celebs who got married in their 20s

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in May 2021 when she was in her late 20s. The couple had a private and intimate ceremony

Ariana Grande

Image: Imdb

Nick Jonas, one of the Jonas Brothers, married Priyanka Chopra in December 2018. He was in his mid-20s at the time

Image: Imdb

Nick Jonas

Anushka Sharma, an Indian actress and producer, tied the knot with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017 when she was in her late 20s

Anushka Sharma

Image: Imdb

Justin Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin (now Hailey Bieber) in September 2018 when he was in his early 20s

Justin Bieber

Image: Imdb

Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber in her early 20s, cementing their relationship that had its roots in their teenage years

Hailey Baldwin

Image: Imdb

Sophie Turner, famous for her role as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones," married Joe Jonas in May 2019 when she was in her early 20s

Sophie Turner

Image: Imdb

Drew Barrymore married Jeremy Thomas in her early 20s in March 1994

Drew Barrymore

Image: Imdb

Miley Cyrus had a high-profile marriage with actor Liam Hemsworth in December 2018. She was in her mid-20s at the time

Miley Cyrus

Image: Imdb

Genelia D'Souza

Image: Imdb

Genelia D'Souza, an Indian actress, married actor Riteish Deshmukh in February 2012 

Elizabeth Olsen, known for her role as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, married musician Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen

Image: Imdb

