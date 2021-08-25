AUGUST 25, 2021


Celebs who got married in the pandemic

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on February 15, 2021, in a private ceremony

Her wedding was the epitome of elegance and simplicity. Both of them looked lovely together

Varun Dhawan got married to fashion designer Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, in Alibaug

Wedding images of the couple generated a stir on the internet since the couple looked so adorable together!

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in an intimate affair

The ‘Singham’ actress was adored for her outfit selection. They both looked like the epitome of grace

 Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh in October 2020 in a lavish Indian wedding

Their wedding seemed magnificent, and the couple looked stunning during the various  wedding rituals

 Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanashree Verma in December 2020 in a private ceremony

Their wedding pictures looked adorable and full of life

