Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and announced the arrival of their first child in 2020. Anushka finished her work commitments and took a maternity leave while the skipper also applied for a paternity leave
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli
The couple were blessed with a beautiful baby girl on January 11,2021, and named her Vamika
Anita and Rohit also announced their pregnancy in 2020. The adorable television couple has been married for 7 years now
Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy
Anita gave birth to a baby boy on February 9, 2021, and the couple named him Aarav Reddy
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced they were expecting their second baby, after son Taimur Ali Khan, in August 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan
The Pataudi couple welcomed a second baby boy on February 21, 2021 and, named him Jehangir Ali Khan
Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol, after 11 years of dating and marriage, were expecting their first child in the start of 2020. However, the couple announced their pregnancy only in October
Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol
The couple was blessed with a baby boy on November 1,2020, and named their son, Veer
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in February 2021 and the actress announced her pregnancy in April
Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi
She prematurely delivered a baby boy on May 14,2021, and the couple named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. They announced the arrival of their son in July
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have known each other since they were kids and finally got married in 2012. They, too, announced their pregnancy amid the pandemic
Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh
The two welcomed an adorable baby boy on February 3, 2021, and showed his face for the first time in September that took the internet by storm