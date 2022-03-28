Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 26, 2022
Heading 3
Celebs who got trolled on Twitter
Bipasha Basu
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Bipasha once posted a photo of her feet with two little kids tying her shoelaces on Instagram. Fans bombarded her with tweets accusing her of child labour. Bipasha stated that it was her sisters, not any servant
The actor's Twitter timeline was flooded with trolls when he was criticised for his acting abilities. He then deactivated his account completely as a result of the repeated negative judgments made on his acting abilities by Twitter trolls
Imran Khan Instagram
Imran Khan
Shruti Seth was trolled on Twitter for her comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selfie with daughter plan. After tweeting in response to PM Modi's announcement of a selfie with daughter plan, the Television actress drew the ire of the Twitterati
Shruti Seth
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The fashion diva was once ridiculed for her clothing style when she donned a large bird gown to Cannes. Due to her dress, the actress was trolled on Twitter
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt received a lot of flak for her bizarre answers to general knowledge questions on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show
Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Trolls frequently mock Abhishek Bachchan for allegedly failing to live up to his father Amitabh Bachchan's legacy, but he knows how to respond with wit and satire
Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra was once criticised for her fashion choice and the actress gave it back to trolls with a pinch of salt
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka has been trolled several times when the Indian Cricket team which was then led by Virat Kohli performed badly or if he didn’t score well
Anushka Sharma
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty’s skincare routine