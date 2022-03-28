Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 26, 2022

Heading 3

Celebs who got trolled on Twitter

Bipasha Basu

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Bipasha once posted a photo of her feet with two little kids tying her shoelaces on Instagram. Fans bombarded her with tweets accusing her of child labour. Bipasha stated that it was her sisters, not any servant

The actor's Twitter timeline was flooded with trolls when he was criticised for his acting abilities. He then deactivated his account completely as a result of the repeated negative judgments made on his acting abilities by Twitter trolls

Imran Khan Instagram

Imran Khan

Shruti Seth was trolled on Twitter for her comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's selfie with daughter plan. After tweeting in response to PM Modi's announcement of a selfie with daughter plan, the Television actress drew the ire of the Twitterati

Shruti Seth

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The fashion diva was once ridiculed for her clothing style when she donned a large bird gown to Cannes. Due to her dress, the actress was trolled on Twitter

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt received a lot of flak for her bizarre answers to general knowledge questions on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show

Image: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Trolls frequently mock Abhishek Bachchan for allegedly failing to live up to his father Amitabh Bachchan's legacy, but he knows how to respond with wit and satire

Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra was once criticised for her fashion choice and the actress gave it back to trolls with a pinch of salt

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka has been trolled several times when the Indian Cricket team which was then led by Virat Kohli performed badly or if he didn’t score well

Anushka Sharma

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty’s skincare routine

Click Here