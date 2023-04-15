Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Entertainment

APRIL 15, 2023

Celebs who had their names changed

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar’s birth name was Rajiv Om Bhatia but he changed his name to Akshay after being inspired by a Bollywood film hero

Akshay Kumar

Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram

He was born as Jai Hemant Shroff but changed it to Tiger later

Tiger Shroff

Her name was Aaliya Advani but she changed it to Kiara after Salman Khan suggested it to her

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

Before entering the industry, her name was Preetam Zinta Singh

Source: Preity Zinta Instagram

Preity Zinta

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif used to be Katrina Turquotte which was her mother’s last name

Tabu who has worked in movies like Drishyam and Haider change her name from Tabassum Hashmi Khan to Tabu

Source: Tabu Instagram

Tabu

Ayushmann Khurrana’s name at the time of birth was Nishant Khurrana

Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Nawab's real name is Sajid Ali Khan which nobody knew until his marriage certificate got out!

Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Saif Ali Khan

Sunny Leone’s real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra

Source: Sunny Leone Instagram

Sunny Leone

His name used to be Vishal Devgn. He also got his surname changed from Devgan to Devgn due to numerological reasons

Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Ajay Devgn

