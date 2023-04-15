APRIL 15, 2023
Celebs who had their names changed
Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar’s birth name was Rajiv Om Bhatia but he changed his name to Akshay after being inspired by a Bollywood film hero
Akshay Kumar
Source: Tiger Shroff Instagram
He was born as Jai Hemant Shroff but changed it to Tiger later
Tiger Shroff
Her name was Aaliya Advani but she changed it to Kiara after Salman Khan suggested it to her
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Before entering the industry, her name was Preetam Zinta Singh
Source: Preity Zinta Instagram
Preity Zinta
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif used to be Katrina Turquotte which was her mother’s last name
Tabu who has worked in movies like Drishyam and Haider change her name from Tabassum Hashmi Khan to Tabu
Source: Tabu Instagram
Tabu
Ayushmann Khurrana’s name at the time of birth was Nishant Khurrana
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
The Nawab's real name is Sajid Ali Khan which nobody knew until his marriage certificate got out!
Source: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Saif Ali Khan
Sunny Leone’s real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra
Source: Sunny Leone Instagram
Sunny Leone
His name used to be Vishal Devgn. He also got his surname changed from Devgan to Devgn due to numerological reasons
Source: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Ajay Devgn
