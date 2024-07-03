Heading 3
Aditi Singh
entertainment
JUly 03, 2024
Celebs Who Hail From Delhi
Delhi has given a lot of additions to Bollywood. From Superstars to newbies, Delhi has been home to many Bollywood actors
#1
Image: Pexels
The ever-charming SRK was born and brought up in Delhi and often shares anecdotes of Delhi from his childhood and college days
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
Sidharth is a true-blue Delhiwallah, Who was last seen in an action film, 'Yodha', released on 15 March
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra
Kriti Sanon who was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Kaise Uljha Jiya’ hails from Delhi and often shares pictures of her hometown
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Sanya Malhotra debuted with ‘Dangal’ in 2016. This Delhiite has been doing great work in Bollywood since then
Sanya Malhotra
Image: Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram
Famous for his antagonist roles, Shakti Kapoor hails from Delhi and his father owned a shop in Delhi’s Connaught Place
Shakti Kapoor
Image: Shakti Kapoor’s Instagram
Taapsee, who was last seen in ‘Dunki’, belongs to Delhi. Rumors are rife that she’s getting married in March this year
Taapsee Pannu
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
Barun was born and brought up in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar. He has proved his acting mettle in famous television shows and critically acclaimed web shows
Barun Sobti
Image: Barun Sobti’s Instagram
Pulkit who was last seen in the third installment of the hit franchise, ‘Fukrey’, hails from Dil walon ki Delhi!
Pulkit Samrat
Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram
Rakul Preet is an army brat who was born and brought up in Delhi
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet’s Instagram
