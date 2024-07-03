Heading 3

JUly 03, 2024

Celebs Who Hail From Delhi


Delhi has given a lot of additions to Bollywood. From Superstars to newbies, Delhi has been home to many Bollywood actors

#1

Image: Pexels

The ever-charming SRK was born and brought up in Delhi and often shares anecdotes of Delhi from his childhood and college days

Image:  Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Sidharth is a true-blue Delhiwallah, Who was last seen in an action film, 'Yodha', released on 15 March

Image:  Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra

Kriti Sanon who was last seen in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Kaise Uljha Jiya’ hails from Delhi and often shares pictures of her hometown

 Kriti Sanon 

Image: Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Sanya Malhotra debuted with ‘Dangal’ in 2016. This Delhiite has been doing great work in Bollywood since then

Sanya Malhotra 

Image:  Sanya Malhotra’s Instagram

Famous for his antagonist roles, Shakti Kapoor hails from Delhi and his father owned a shop in Delhi’s Connaught Place

Shakti Kapoor

Image:  Shakti Kapoor’s Instagram

Taapsee, who was last seen in ‘Dunki’, belongs to Delhi. Rumors are rife that she’s getting married in March this year

Taapsee Pannu 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Barun was born and brought up in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar. He has proved his acting mettle in famous television shows and critically acclaimed web shows

 Barun Sobti

Image:  Barun Sobti’s Instagram

Pulkit who was last seen in the third installment of the hit franchise, ‘Fukrey’, hails from Dil walon ki Delhi!

Pulkit Samrat

Image: Pulkit Samrat’s Instagram

Rakul Preet is an army brat who was born and brought up in Delhi

 Rakul Preet Singh

Image:  Rakul Preet’s Instagram

