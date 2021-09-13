sept 13, 2021
Celebs who have adopted children
Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, adopted Renee in 2000 and her second daughter, Alisah, in 2010
Sushmita Sen
She said it was the best decision she'd ever made, and she hasn't stopped feeling the joy of motherhood since
Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl child named Nisha from Latur in 2017
Sunny Leone
She also has two sons, Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018
Mithun Chakraborty and his wife Yogita Bali adopted a baby girl, whom they named Dishani Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
He has blessed her with a wonderful life and has spared no cost in providing her with everything she wants in her life
In 2013, actor Samir Soni and his wife, Neelam Kothari, adopted a daughter and named her Ahana
Neelam Kothari
They treasured becoming parents, and Ahana completed their family
Mandira Bedi and her husband, Raj Kaushal, adopted a girl in July 2020. They named her Tara
Mandira Bedi
A few individuals mocked her daughter on social media, and she replied promptly
