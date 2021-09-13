sept 13, 2021

Celebs who have adopted children

Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen, adopted Renee in 2000 and her second daughter, Alisah, in 2010

Sushmita Sen

She said it was the best decision she'd ever made, and she hasn't stopped feeling the joy of motherhood since

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a girl child named Nisha from Latur in 2017

Sunny Leone

She also has two sons, Noah and Asher, who were born through surrogacy in 2018

Mithun Chakraborty and his wife Yogita Bali adopted a baby girl, whom they named Dishani Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty

He has blessed her with a wonderful life and has spared no cost in providing her with everything she wants in her life

In 2013, actor Samir Soni and his wife, Neelam Kothari, adopted a daughter and named her Ahana

Neelam Kothari

They treasured becoming parents, and Ahana completed their family

Mandira Bedi and her husband, Raj Kaushal, adopted a girl in July 2020. They named her Tara

Mandira Bedi

A few individuals mocked her daughter on social media, and she replied promptly
