Celebs who have been
The Voice coaches
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Adam Levine
Adam Levine was one of the four original coaches on The Voice. He was the winning coach three times, on the first, fifth and ninth seasons of the show
Image: Getty Images
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas started coaching on The Voice on season 18 and later also on Season 20. The Jonas Brothers singer however did not score a victory
Image: Getty Images
Shakira
Shakira coached on seasons four and six of The Voice; the singer recently turned a judge for a dance reality show
Image: Getty Images
Ariana Grande had joined John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton as a coach for Season 21 of the singing competition
Ariana Grande
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus coached on seasons 11 and 13 of The Voice though none of her contestants made it to the finals
Image: Getty Images
Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani has also been a coach on The Voice. Stefani appeared on Season 7 and later also 9th, 12th, 17th, and 19th
Image: Getty Images
Usher
Usher coached season Seasons four and six of the singing reality show. The artist also won the sixth season with his team with Josh Kaufman
Image: Getty Images
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton has been the longest running coach on The Voice since it began although he recently announced his exit from Seaso 23
Image: Getty Images
John Legend
John Legend joned the singing reality show as a coach on Season 16 and continues to remain a coach till today
Image: Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson who won American Idol became a coach on The Voice on Season 14, and has been on the show ever since
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds' friendship