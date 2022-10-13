Heading 3

Celebs who have been

The Voice coaches

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Adam Levine

Adam Levine was one of the four original coaches on The Voice. He was the winning coach three times, on the first, fifth and ninth seasons of the show

Image: Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas started coaching on The Voice on season 18 and later also on Season 20. The Jonas Brothers singer however did not score a victory

Image: Getty Images

Shakira

Shakira coached on seasons four and six of The Voice; the singer recently turned a judge for a dance reality show

Image: Getty Images

Ariana Grande had joined John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton as a coach for Season 21 of the singing competition

Ariana Grande

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus coached on seasons 11 and 13 of The Voice though none of her contestants made it to the finals

Image: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani has also been a coach on The Voice. Stefani appeared on Season 7 and later also 9th, 12th, 17th, and 19th

Image: Getty Images

Usher

Usher coached season Seasons four and six of the singing reality show. The artist also won the sixth season with his team with Josh Kaufman

Image: Getty Images

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton has been the longest running coach on The Voice since it began although he recently announced his exit from Seaso 23

Image: Getty Images

John Legend

John Legend joned the singing reality show as a coach on Season 16 and continues to remain a coach till today

Image: Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson who won American Idol became a coach on The Voice on Season 14, and has been on the show ever since

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds' friendship

Click Here